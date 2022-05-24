ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

60 Bullets Spent In NE Portland, Shooter Arrested

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after police say he fired dozen of bullets in Northeast Portland, climbed into the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle and sped off from officers early Tuesday...

Jerry Walker
2d ago

It will never cease to amaze me that every time a democrat is president or there is a hotly debated election year the number of shootings increases. Or anytime progun legislation is in the works

