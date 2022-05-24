60 Bullets Spent In NE Portland, Shooter Arrested

Police say a man was killed in St. Johns and two other were wounded in Southeast Portland.Portland police are investigating two Friday shootings, including a fatality in the St. Johns neighborhood. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation into the fatality began at 6:03 a.m. on May 27 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a male deceased in a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim was deceased. Homicide Unit detectives responded to continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tony at Harris Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, and Det. Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768. Before that, two men were hospitalized after being shot just before 3 a.m. at Southeast Sherman Street north of Division and 130th. Police told KOIN 6 News that one man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other man drove to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact the bureau. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO