Reading

 3 days ago

Read Beyond the Beaten Path to begin June 4 in Aurora.

Quilt

The Quilters Dozen Quilt Club of Oswego has started its annual fundraiser, the PrairieFest Quilt Raffle. One lucky winner will take home the 2022 PrairieFest Quilt, "Japanese Garden," named for its fabrics' colorful prints. Soft creams, greens, and reds were used to produce a peaceful palette. The quilt measures 51"...
Read Beyond the Beaten Path to begin June 4 in Aurora

Close your eyes and imagine you’re walking along a quiet path in the woods, winding through the trees. A bird flutters through a beam of sunlight as it streams through the branches. Up ahead you hear a babbling creek and hike towards the sound. Near the bank is a tree with a soft bed of leaves piled underneath. You reach into your backpack, pull out a book and settle down to read among the natural surroundings. The scene has been set for this year’s Aurora Public Library District (APLD) Summer Reading Adventure: Read Beyond the Beaten Path.
AURORA, IL
Spring Lake Cemetery

New grave-markers at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora. Steven Westlake of Aurora-based P.H. Sheridan Camp No. 2, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Saturday, May 21, reads names of 18 veterans who recently received new grave-markers at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora.
Shift to the good functions of Summer at hand

Summer unofficially will begin with Memorial Day and joyfully (hopefully) work its way through Labor Day, the unofficial end of Summer. With Memorial Day we enjoy activities and must pause to understand reasons in memoriam why we have a Memorial Day. As a society we should be dedicated to minimize reasons for additional memorial days.
Aurora’s Tanner House to open May 29

In the Summer this year the Tanner House Museum in Aurora will be open to the public Sunday afternoons beginning May 29. The season will run through September 4. Hours will be 1 p.m to 4 p.m.. Visitors may come at any time during those hours. Reservations will not be...
AURORA, IL
DuPage County inaugural Community Arts Festival May 28

The DuPage County’s inaugural Community Arts Festival will take place Saturday, May 28 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton!. A variety of musical acts will perform throughout the day and food trucks and a beer tent will be available to provide refreshments. Community artists will be showcasing and selling their work throughout the festival.
Wyckwood House on the move in successful ways

Sometimes, everything someone touches turns to gold. Luckily, for Shannon Gutierrez gold happens to be her favorite color. Gutierrez is the owner of Wyckwood House, which is now open in the renovated, former School District 129 offices at 80 S. River Street in downtown Aurora. Gutierrez, of Aurora, rewrote the...
AURORA, IL
PrairieFest Quilt Raffle Tickets available

The Quilters Dozen Quilt Club of Oswego has started its annual fundraiser, the PrairieFest Quilt Raffle. One lucky winner will take home the 2022 PrairieFest Quilt, “Japanese Garden,” named for its fabrics’ colorful prints. Soft creams, greens, and reds were used to produce a peaceful palette. The quilt measures 51” x 63”, the perfect size for cuddling on a couch, or displayed on the wall. It is made entirely of quality cotton fabric and hand-quilted by the Quilters Dozen members.
OSWEGO, IL
Italian delegation receives welcome at Aurora City Council

The Aurora City Council welcomed a delegation from the cities of Bergamo and Rimini, Italy, at the Aurora City Council meeting Tuesday, May 24. The five government officials of both Italian cities made the 4,500-mile trip as part of their participation in the European Union’s International Urban and Regional Cooperation (IURC) Program. IURC is the world’s largest city-to-city cooperation program and an international network of reference for urban innovation and sustainable urban development.
AURORA, IL
Reader’s Voice: Safety first reason to vote yes

Vote yes on the June 28 Referendum to provide funding for OFPD (Oswego Fire Protection District) to keep up with our growing safety needs. In 2002, the only thing in town on Route 34 was farmland and the Home Depot and the population was approximately 15,000. Twenty years later you can see the business growth on Route 34 and the number of subdivisions built to raise Oswego’s population to more than 35,000.
OSWEGO, IL
League of Women Voters Aurora Area Candidate forums June 1

The League of Women Voters Aurora Area will be host to two virtual candidate forums Wednesday, June 1 for candidates running in the Democratic Primary for the Illinois House of Representatives District 83 and the Democratic Party Primary for Judge of the Circuit Court 16th Judicial Circuit (Kane County). The...
AURORA, IL
Spring Recycling Event in Bensenville June 4

Bensenville will be host to a recycling event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Public Works facility parking lot, 717 E. Jefferson Street, Bensenville. The event is open to all DuPage County residents, no businesses, and includes recycling opportunities for electronics, textiles or clothing, and paper shredding. A list of all excepted items and additional event details can be found at bensenville.il.us. Participants may bring up to five boxes or bags for on-site shredding and recycling. Please remove all binder clips, binders, or media disks. Staples and paperclips do not need to be removed. Most electronic items are free of charge, excluding CRT, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors, which cost $25 for screens under 21 inches and $35 per screen larger than 21 inches. Cash or credit card accepted, no checks. Payment may be made on site or in advance at recycling.eworksesi.org.
May/June activities accelerate our enjoyment

The next special day and holiday on the horizon is Memorial Day, May 30, which was changed in 1969 as a federal holiday to the last Monday in May. Memorial Day is more than picnics, baseball games, and family gatherings. It is based on memorials for soldiers who died and it started with the end of the U.S. Civil War in 1865.
AURORA, IL
Reader’s Voice: The answer: Intact mother/father

Sadly, now that warm weather is finally arriving, we will hear the weekend death count from local shootings in Chicago and the surrounding area precipitously grow. Predictably, on the first warm, three-day weekend, the body count will double. We are seeing more violence and robberies taking place in broad daylight...
CHICAGO, IL
Phil Wood

CHICAGO, IL
State renovations important

The cost of renovating the north wing of the Illinois Statehouse will be more expensive than officials initially estimated. Only one bid came in for the project, which is about to get underway. CORE Construction Services of Illinois Inc. priced the job at $243.5 million, well over the $170 million that was originally estimated.
ILLINOIS STATE
AARTA collections will help Ukraine

A book-signing, blanket collection, and fundraiser, for Ukraine will be the highlight of the June meeting of Aurora Area Retired Teachers Association (AARTA). The Aurora-based nonprofit social-service group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Gaslite Manor, 2485 Church Road in Aurora. Retired teachers, administrators, support staff members, and spouses, are invited. Lunch is $20. Reservation deadline is Friday, May 27.
AURORA, IL
Geneva Bridge Walk and 5K run in Geneva June 4

The Geneva Bridge Walk and 5K will help celebrate cancer survivors. The celebration will feature a walk and 5K run, with a fun-packed festival to follow. The event will be Saturday, June 4 at Northwestern Medicine Field (Kane County Cougars stadium, 34w002 Cherry Lane, Geneva). Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies will be at 8:30 a.m..
GENEVA, IL
Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

