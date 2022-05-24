ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Fire Department promotes three to Fire Captain

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Fire Department has announced three promotions.

Fire Chief Joanne Rund has announced the promotion of three members to the rank of Fire Captain.

The following members have been promoted;

  • Fire Lt. Shane Hubbe
  • Fire Lt. Keith Klunk
  • Fire Lt. Christopher Davis

The promotions will become effective on June 4th.

NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It's nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney.

