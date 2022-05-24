TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Fire Department has announced three promotions.

Fire Chief Joanne Rund has announced the promotion of three members to the rank of Fire Captain.

The following members have been promoted;

Fire Lt. Shane Hubbe

Fire Lt. Keith Klunk

Fire Lt. Christopher Davis

The promotions will become effective on June 4th.

The post Baltimore County Fire Department promotes three to Fire Captain appeared first on Nottingham MD .