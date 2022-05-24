ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Grandmother fatally shoots intruder in Orange County: Is the law on her side?

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332bJh_0fp1ClXa00

VIDEO: Grandmother fatally shoots intruder in Orange County: Is the law on her side? Grandmother fatally shoots intruder in Orange County: Is the law on her side?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old grandmother is currently not facing any charges for shooting and killing a stranger she said broke into her home.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Virginia Morrison said she confronted the intruder when he tried to break into her home Sunday afternoon and she felt threatened by the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Ezequiel Rosario-Torres.

“I feel bad about it, but I’m trying to protect me and an 80-year-old man,” Morrison said.

Attorney Mark Nejame said the law is on her side, and it’s called “justifiable use of force.”

“This all started back in common law with something called the Castle Doctrine, and that is that somebody’s home is their castle,” Nejame said. “And that you have a right to go ahead and protect your home and your occupants.”

Though the incident between Morrison and the intruder started inside and spilled outside, Nejame said Morrison should be protected by Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

“The occupants of the home, this man and this woman, didn’t even have to go as far as they did by giving warning,” Nejame said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it is not recommending charges in the case, and will instead leave it up to the state attorney’s office.

VIDEO: ‘I had to do what I had to do’: Grandmother fatally shoots man who tried to break into her home ‘I had to do what I had to do’: Grandmother fatally shoots man who tried to break into her home

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
fox35orlando.com

13 years have passed since disappearance of Tracy Ocasio

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Thursday marked the 13 anniversary of the disappearance of an Orange County woman. Tracy Ocasio was last seen on May 26, 2009, leaving a MetroWest bar after an Orlando Magic game. Police found Tracy’s car abandoned on Franklin Street in Ocoee. James Hataway, 38, remains the only suspect in Ocasio's disappearance. Hataway is serving a life sentence for attacking another woman in Seminole County in 2008.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
orangeobserver.com

Man arrested in Ocoee after exchanging gunfire with Orlando police

William Bullock has been identified as the man who exchanged gunfire with officers from a stolen car the night of Wednesday, May 25, leading to a chase and arrest in Ocoee. The Orlando police identified the 36-year-old man on Thursday, May 26, who police said was a convicted felon with a warrant out for failure to appear in court.
OCOEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Intruder#Violent Crime#Stream Channel 9
maggrand.com

Paralyzed Florida man arrested in deaths of two men killed in 2021 crash

A Florida man who was left paralyzed following a crash in which two other men were killed has been charged almost a year after the incident. Robert Shavers Jr., 46, of Volusia County, was apprehended on Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by the State Attorney’s Office in the June 25, 2021, deadly crash. He is also facing multiple charges, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to use the proper lane, improper change of lane, improper change of lanes in an intersection, and driving too fast for conditions.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Deputies continue search for missing Orlando man last seen in November

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office continues to ask for the community's help in locating a missing man last seen more than six months ago. Deputies said 23-year-old Bryan Hasel was last seen by his father at home near Alafaya Trail and MacKay Boulevard on Nov. 5, 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man who killed Orlando mother of 3 in 2017 sentenced to life

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The murder trial of 36-year-old Antwaun Streeter culminated Thursday when he was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 shooting death of Radeya Haughton, his ex-girlfriend and a mother of three from Orlando. The sentencing phase began several weeks after Streeter was found guilty...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Update in Lawsuit Following 14-Year-Old Boy’s Death at ICON Park

On March 24, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson tragically fell to his death on the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park on International Drive in Orlando, Florida. A month later, Sampson’s parents filed a lawsuit against ICON Park, the Orlando Slingshot Group (the ride owners), and Keator Construction, LLC, a third-party company that manages various maintenance and construction projects around ICON Park.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police conducting death investigation in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police say they are working a death investigation on Thursday afternoon. This is happening in the area near 1901 Michigan Avenue. Deputies say it does not appear to be suspicious. No other details have been released. Check back for updates.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy