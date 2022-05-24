Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Secret New Boyfriend On ‘Teen Mom 2’: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kailyn Lowry revealed she has a new boyfriend on Part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, but the episode ended before she could introduce him. Luckily for viewers, MTV released a sneak peek of Part 2 on May 24 and it shows Kailyn, 30, bringing her beau out on camera. The reality star, who taped the reunion from home, was pressed by co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa to reveal her new man, and after some brief hesitation, Kailyn reluctantly agreed.

“Why am I doing this? This is so crazy?” Kailyn said, as her boyfriend appeared on camera behind her. He wore a black sweatshirt and a blue face mask that concealed his identity. Dr. Drew, 63, asked the mystery man what his name is, but Kailyn quickly shot that down. “No, no, no, don’t say your name. Don’t you dare,” the reality star sternly said to her man.

Then, Dr. Drew thanked Kailyn’s boyfriend for “making Kail very happy,” while Nessa asked him if Kailyn makes him happy as well. “Yeah,” he quietly responded. Dr. Drew tried asking Kailyn’s beau how the couple met, but once again, she refused to let him answer.

“And that is my cue to go back to the room,” her mystery beau said, as Kailyn and the co-hosts laughed. He walked off-camera and Kailyn resumed chatting with Dr. Drew and Nessa about the hit MTV show and her relationship with co-star Brianna DeJesus. Looks like we’ll have to wait for next season to learn more about Kailyn’s love life!

Kailyn Lowry(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kailyn revealed her current relationship status during last week’s reunion, while explaining why she won’t get back with her ex Javi Marroquin. “I may or may not be in a relationship right now,” she said. Kailyn also confirmed that Javi, as well as her ex Chris Lopez, “know about” her new beau. “So no secrets over here,” she said.

Want more? Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs May 24 at 8pm on MTV.