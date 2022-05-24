Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Charlotte Preview
By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
3 days ago
Chandler Smith heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 looking to pay off debt he owes to KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch from a challenge they made in March at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex. At COTA, the two engaged in a friendly challenge where...
Parker Chase returns to the ARCA Menards Series scene with Venturini Motorsports (VMS) this weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and does so with momentum on his side capturing a recent IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge victory for Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course two weeks ago. With...
• While Riley Herbst is a Las Vegas native, the 23-year-old now calls Charlotte, North Carolina, home. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing moved to the Queen City when he was 17, taking his family name from the deserts of the southwest to the asphalt tracks of NASCAR. The third-generation racer began racing go-karts at age 5, competing in events up and down the West Coast. He soon followed in his family’s footsteps, transitioning to off-road racing in 2006 where his grandfather, Jerry, and uncles Tim and Ed, and father Troy, are all Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame inductees for being championship-winning off-road racers. But by age 10, Herbst sought a return to pavement. It began with Legends cars before moving up to Speed Trucks and Super Late Models, where in 2015 Herbst was a regular at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway, running both classes and winning the Speed Trucks track championship. That set the stage for Herbst’s NASCAR path as he competed in the K&N Pro Series beginning in 2016, a developmental league regionally split into two divisions – K&N Pro Series East and K&N Pro Series West. Herbst ran the full Pro Series West schedule, scoring seven top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. He made three Pro Series East starts and finished among the top-10 each time. Herbst advanced to the ARCA Menards Series in 2017 and won his first career ARCA race June 9 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. His scored his career-first pole a week prior at Elko (Minn.) Speedway, and his six top-fives and 10 top-10s on the year earned him the series’ rookie-of-the-year title. Another season of ARCA followed in 2018 with Herbst tallying eight top-fives and 15 top-10s. He complemented that ARCA campaign with a smattering of races across the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, K&N Series and CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour. Herbst even made his Xfinity Series debut June 17 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, qualifying ninth and finishing an impressive sixth.
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway is the 10th race of 2022 but is the 41st race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
Kyle Busch has reason to be optimistic about Coca-Cola 600. Kyle Busch has shown consistent strength on 1.5-mile intermediate speedways this year, and that’s a source of confidence entering NASCAR’s Memorial Day weekend marathon at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch won the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 from the pole, and...
Greg Van Alst headed to Kansas Speedway two weeks ago praying for some ARCA Menards Series luck. Their prayers were answered. After delivering his first top-10 finish of the season in the Dutch Boys 150 at Kansas, Van Alst and his Greg Van Alst Motorsports team now invade Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway hoping to continue its season turnaround in Friday night’s General Tire 150.
Chastain on making his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the 2022 season at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Our No. 41 Worldwide Express team is looking forward to building on the strong runs we’ve had this week in Charlotte. The intermediate package we have at Niece Motorsports has shown a lot of speed and it’s only a matter of improving the end result. I know the hard-working people at Niece Motorsports will have a fast Chevrolet Silverado prepared for us. I’m looking forward to having another shot to run up front with Worldwide Express and the Georgia Watermelon Association on board.”
Sam Mayer knows his way around Charlotte Motor Speedway like few drivers in his class. Only four years removed from a Summer Shootout Legend Car Pro title on the frontstretch quarter-mile, Mayer ascended to Charlotte's superspeedway throne on Friday. A 30.018-second, 179.892-mile-per-hour qualifying lap resulted in Mayer's first career Xfinity Series pole – in his first NASCAR Xfinity Series time-trial run at Charlotte.
Right the Ship … Chase Purdy enters round 10 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series campaign at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) looking to right the ship and return to his top-15 form. The driver of the No. 16 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has scored top-15 finishes in two of his last four starts and is aiming to tally another such performance at HRE’s home track. Purdy delivered what was arguably his most complete effort of the season two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway where he ran inside the top-10 and recovered from a pit road penalty to finish 13th. He and crew chief Matt Lucas are focused on bringing that raw speed and resilience to CMS in search for their first top-10 of the season.
Alan on making his debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to my first race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Niece Motorsports and the No. 45 AUTOParkit team. It’s a very tricky track to get an understanding of, but I’m confident we’ll be able to dial in our Chevrolet Silverado during practice Friday as I get a feel for the track. I’m excited for the challenge ready for a bounce-back performance Friday night in Charlotte.”
- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Carolina Custom Chevrolet. - The No. 43 Chevy driven by Dye is one of just two competitors to have completed every lap (402) of ARCA competition this season. Daniel has been the race leader for 32 of those laps.
On the heels of her career-best finish in the premier ARCA Menards Series two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway, rookie Amber Balcaen hopes to continue a solid ride of momentum and capture back-to-back top-10 finishes in Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. After mounting then...
Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. All-Star Recap: The FedEx Racing team finished second in last weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race. For Hamlin, it was a strong performance as he...
● Kevin Harvick is a two-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600. He took the trophy in 2011 and 2013. Harvick beat David Ragan by .703 of a second in 2011 and he beat Kasey Kahne by 1.490 seconds in 2013. Harvick led only two laps in 2011 and just 28 laps in 2013, but each of those tallies contained the only lap that mattered most – the last one.
Wright on making his second start at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I am pumped to race in my hometown over Memorial Day weekend. I always find myself enjoying this week in Charlotte.”. “F.N.B. Corporation is returning this weekend for this race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway – in one of...
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. - About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.
600 Miles at Charlotte: Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600. Bell finished ninth in his first Coca-Cola 600 in 2020. NASCAR Salutes: Bell will carry the name of Lance Corporal Jeromy West on the windshield...
Kaulig Racing and the Charlotte Knights have teamed up for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600, one of the most historic events in NASCAR history. The Charlotte Knights, a Triple-A, Minor League Baseball team of the International League (MiLB) and affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will be onboard Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1, driven by Noah Gragson, for the annual event on Memorial Day weekend.
Coca-Cola 600 – Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Group practice and single-car qualifying returns this weekend ahead of the Coke 600, as teams will practice for 15 minutes Saturday evening, immediately followed by qualifying, set for 7:45 p.m. ET from CMS.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper toured the all-new Circle K Speed Street at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of this weekend’s historic 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600. Gov. Cooper was joined by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Concord Mayor Bill Dusch, NASCAR on FOX broadcaster Michael Waltrip, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith and Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter in visiting several of the interactive displays that thousands of fans will enjoy throughout the weekend.
During the Coca-Cola 600, Kaulig Racing will be participating in the 600 Miles of Remembrance, commemorating fallen military members on the windshield banners of the cars. Noah Gragson’s No. 16 Charlotte Knights Camaro ZL1 will honor Private First Class Samantha W. Huff of the United States Army. Justin Haley’s...
Comments / 0