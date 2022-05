PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly crash involving a family in North Philadelphia has left one of two sisters dead. Police say the mother behind the wheel lost control and crashed into a parked water ice truck. Two very different outcomes for those two young girls. According to police, the 7-year-old is in stable condition after suffering some bumps and bruises. Sadly, her 9-year-old sister was not so lucky. She suffered more severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital just before midnight. Video from a bystander after the crash shows first responders working to get one of those young girls out of the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO