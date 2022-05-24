ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden draws criticism from China after expressing support for Taiwan

By Alexandra Limon
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9ric_0fp1CP4U00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. The White House quickly walked back the president’s comments, but not before it drew a sharp response from Chinese officials.

This is the third time the administration has clarified President Biden’s comments implying that the U.S. military would intervene in Taiwan.

President Biden is standing by his comments expressing support for Taiwan.

“We support the ‘One China’ policy, we support all that we’ve done in the past, but that does not mean that China has the jurisdiction to go in and use force to take over Taiwan,” President Biden explained.

The administration is clarifying that the president’s remarks do not express a change in U.S. policy.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said “he reiterated that policy in our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Secretary Austin added that the U.S. has a longstanding pledge to support and aid Taiwan.

“He also highlighted our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act,” Austin said.

The Taiwan Relations Act says the U.S. is not required to defend Taiwan militarily but is required to ensure it has to resources to defend itself.

Under the One China policy, the U.S. acknowledges—without endorsing–China’s position that Taiwan is part of China.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to President Biden’s remarks and said China will not allow any external forces to interfere with internal affairs.

Meanwhile Officials in Taiwan thanked President Biden for his support.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#One China Policy#Nexstar#The White House#Chinese#Defense Lloyd Austin#The Taiwan Relations Act
Reuters

U.S. warns North Korea could greet Biden with nuclear, missile tests

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or a long-range missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday. The...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
Fox News

Gen. Keane calls for end to US 'strategic ambiguity' with China: They need to understand we will defend Taiwan

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) called on the U.S. to end the practice of "strategic ambiguity" with China and move to a clear policy. On "America's Newsroom" Monday, Keane said President Xi Jinping has broken the status quo that was set in the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which he argues should prompt the U.S. to defend Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday that it had monitored and warned a U.S. warship that had sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a mission that happened shortly after China carried out drills near the island. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile cruiser USS...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Why Biden Is Right to End Ambiguity on Taiwan

“White House Walks Back Biden Taiwan Defense Claim for Third Time in Nine Months” was the patronizing headline the New York Post applied to its report on President Joe Biden’s Taiwan comments at a regional summit in Tokyo. The story line was preset: semi-senile president blurts unscripted comment, is corrected by his staff minders.
U.S. POLITICS
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy