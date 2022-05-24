LaVern Bauer nee Jaunich

Age 79 of Maple Lake, passed away May 24th at her home under the care of hospice and her family. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM, with a prayer service at 7 PM, and on the day of Mass at 9:30 AM, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Mass of Christian Burial for Janice Neu will be held Thursday, June 2nd at 11 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake. Burial will follow at St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery in Maple Lake. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Online condolences, guestbook, video tribute, and funeral webcast at www.dingmannfuneral.com.

MAPLE LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO