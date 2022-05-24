ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

LaVern Bauer nee Jaunich

By KRWC Staff
krwc1360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 101 of Minneapolis, passed away May 23rd at Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Visitation will...

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

Related
krwc1360.com

Jeanne E. (Rittenour) Beyer

Age 90 of Delano, passed away May 24th. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 PM on the day of the service. A Memorial Service for Jeanne Beyer will be held Wednesday, June 1st at 3 PM at Iten Funeral Chapel in Delano. Arrangements by Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
DELANO, MN
krwc1360.com

Janice A. Neu

Age 79 of Maple Lake, passed away May 24th at her home under the care of hospice and her family. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM, with a prayer service at 7 PM, and on the day of Mass at 9:30 AM, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Mass of Christian Burial for Janice Neu will be held Thursday, June 2nd at 11 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake. Burial will follow at St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery in Maple Lake. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Online condolences, guestbook, video tribute, and funeral webcast at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

Chad Michael Martinson

Age 48 of Otsego, passed away March 24th. Visitation will be held Tuesday, beginning at 10 AM until time of services at the church. A Celebration of Life for Chad Martinson will be held Tuesday, May 31st at 1 PM at Word of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers. Burial will be at Word of Peace Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
OTSEGO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Maple Plain, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
krwc1360.com

Young Hutchinson Woman Identified as Victim of Fatal Head-on Traffic Crash in Scott County

We now know the identity of a young woman from Hutchinson who died, while two other people were injured in a head-on traffic crash in Scott County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol reports that around 3:15 AM a Ford SUV was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 and Delaware Avenue in Saint Lawrence Township when it collided head-on with a Nissan SUV.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Fatal Crash in Middleville Township Tuesday

Wright County authorities report one person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a passenger car collided with a dump truck in Middleville Township. Officials say the crash happened just before 3 PM on Wright County Road 6 Southwest near the intersection of 30th Street Southwest. Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies along with...
krwc1360.com

Meeker County Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in McLeod County

A Meeker County woman was injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash Monday afternoon in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that around 3:45 PM a Buick passenger car was southbound on Highway 15 south of 210th Street in Hutchinson Township, and was stopped waiting for another vehicle to make a left turn into a private driveway. Authorities say the Buick sedan was rear-ended by a Ford passenger car that was also southbound.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary

Comments / 0

Community Policy