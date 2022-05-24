ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Little River Band coming to Ector Theatre

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mS3VV_0fp1CJ1M00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College is inviting the community to an evening of music with the Little River Band. It’s all a part of the school’s 75 th anniversary celebration.

The Music Masters Series event will start at 7:00 p.m. on June 1 at the historic and newly renovated Ector Theatre. The event is free, but you will need a ticket to attend. You can reserve your tickets here .

We spoke lead singer Wayne Nelson ahead of the event and he said the audience will hear new music, as well as some classics.

“A lot of people think that a band with that much history…47 years, is just going to come and go through the motions and play their hits and leave. That is so not our mindset. There’s new music in the set…people can expect to hear their favorite songs and some new songs,” Nelson said.

Nelson called the show an “interactive scrapbook” and said audience members can expect to be on their feet, singing along with the band for a large portion of the show.

“It’s a lot of fun, really, a lot of fun,” he said.

You can learn more about the band here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Layne’s Chicken Fingers could be coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)There are a lot of places to get chicken fingers in West Texas, but there could be another one coming here. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is popping up all over the state, and the CEO says Midland is a possibility. “We want to find local people that are tied into the community to help […]
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Annual Summer Concert Series

We are getting into the full swing of summer time activities finally. Aside from the trip and/or trips you're planning on taking during this years summer vacation, there's still plenty of time for other fun stuff you can do without going anywhere. If you like being outside in the fresh...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Locals express solidarity with Uvalde, weekend candlelight vigil planned

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Locals are showing their solidarity with the community of Uvalde by offering words of support and their condolences.  “We offer our condolences and lift them up in prayer because this isn’t an easy time,” said Odessa resident Janae. Janae and her son, Chase, are spending their afternoon together at Memorial Garden […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Entertainment
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
ABC Big 2 News

The Gardendale Mansion mystery revealed

GARDENDALE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s a lot of speculation that surrounds this home, but what’s the real story behind the mystery mansion? Well, it all starts with a man named Red Pruett. Built more than 5 decades ago, family friends, and people who lived in the area say that the home was meant to be […]
GARDENDALE, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Girls Trip! New Safari Wine Tour A Short 4 Hour Drive From Odessa

I did not think I could love Fredericksburg, Texas any more than I already do what with their charming little town, some of the best restaurants and places for brunch, exciting nightlife and mid-town boutique shopping you'll ever experience, what's not to love? Oh wait, I cannot forget what is most important to me, don't judge, the wineries. If you have not experienced a winery in Fredericksburg, Texas, have you even lived?
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
portasouthjetty.com

At Charlie’s Pasture

Enjoying a day of fishing are Midland residents Stephen and Holly Caruso at Charlie’s Pasture, where the bulkhead sidewalk along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel recently was demolished for construction of a new one there. Shirley & Sons Construction Co. is the city contractor handling the $6.3 million project, which also includes bulkhead repairs and adding many tons of fill […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ABC Big 2 News

It’s sink or swim for STEM students as year comes to an end

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- High school students at the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM Academy set sail this morning during the school’s sixth annual boat races. While some boats fell apart in the water, the students said they had a great time, and learned a lot in the process. Principal Cody Griffin said each year […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Nelson
NewsWest 9

Odessa Arts to host 'Hot Summer Nights'

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding its Hot Summer Nights throughout the months of June and July. Every Friday, there will be a new performer either at the Ector County Theatre (June) or Noel Heritage Plaza (July). The only date that will not have a concert is July 1. They will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Coahoma prepped for regional finals

COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogettes are preparing for their best-of-three regional finals series against the Holliday Eagles. Game one will be on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. with game two on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. and if necessary game three will start 30 minutes after game two. All games will be played at Abilene […]
COAHOMA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Little River Band#Performing#Kmid Kpej
B93

ECISD Set Guidelines for Graduation Ceremonies

It's that time of year when seniors get to move the tassel from one side of their hat to the other and close a chapter of their life known as high school. Graduation is such a huge time of celebration. Kids are celebrating the fact that they are done with high school and parents are celebrating the fact that their children have achieved such a milestone.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Harmony Public Schools West Texas to send postcards to space

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Harmony Public School West Texas students are in for a special treat that’s out of this world! Students have the opportunity to send personalized messages to space by participating in Blue Origin’s Club for the future educational outreach program. In a recent news release, Blue Origin’s Club for the […]
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Top 10 Famous People Who Were Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa

If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
martincountymessenger.com

New discount variety store coming to Stanton

STANTON - A new discount variety store is under construction on the west side of Highway 137 in Stanton, next to Community National Bank. The developer confirmed this week that the property will be a Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Combination Store and will be 10,500 sq ft. As long...
STANTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tornado Memorial Mass – Saragosa 5-21-2022

A memorial mass was held this weekend to honor the 30 people who died in the deadliest West Texas Tornado in history. During the mass, tornado survivors and members of the community lit candles for each of their loved ones who lost their life. Norma Rodriguez was a teacher at Head Start Community Center in […]
SARAGOSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Top 10 Worst Cities To Live in Texas

3. Donna - Located about 10 miles east of McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley. 4. Galveston - Located about 45 miles south of Houston. 5. Mercedes - Located about 5 miles east of Donna or 15 miles east of McAllen. 6. Vidor - Located in the Golden Triangle just...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Power outages reported in Midland, Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Nearly 200 power outages have been reported across the Basin amid thunderstorms with reported high winds and hail.  In Midland, Oncor has reported 6,565 customers are without power, as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The restoration time for those customers is 2:00 a.m. In Odessa, a reported 3,741 customers are without power. The […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy