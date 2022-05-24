Little River Band coming to Ector Theatre

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College is inviting the community to an evening of music with the Little River Band. It’s all a part of the school’s 75 th anniversary celebration.

The Music Masters Series event will start at 7:00 p.m. on June 1 at the historic and newly renovated Ector Theatre. The event is free, but you will need a ticket to attend. You can reserve your tickets here .

We spoke lead singer Wayne Nelson ahead of the event and he said the audience will hear new music, as well as some classics.

“A lot of people think that a band with that much history…47 years, is just going to come and go through the motions and play their hits and leave. That is so not our mindset. There’s new music in the set…people can expect to hear their favorite songs and some new songs,” Nelson said.

Nelson called the show an “interactive scrapbook” and said audience members can expect to be on their feet, singing along with the band for a large portion of the show.

“It’s a lot of fun, really, a lot of fun,” he said.

You can learn more about the band here .

