JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Despite a veto from Indiana's governor, an Indiana bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports will become law. State senators voted 32-15 on Tuesday in favor of overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb following the same action in a 67-28 vote by the House earlier in the day. Holcomb had said in his veto message that bill did not provide a consistent policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports” when he unexpectedly vetoed it in March.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO