My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sparks Major Dabi Question

By Nick Valdez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia has sparked some major questions about Dabi with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is now in full swing, and the latest slate of chapters has been establishing which of the heroes is facing off against which...

Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 8 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is getting closer and closer to the end of its debut slate of episodes, and it has celebrated the release of Episode 8 of the anime with a special new poster! Now that the three members of the Forger Family have finally gotten their act together and are starting to adjust to their new lives as a happy family, fans have seen how the newest episodes of the series are now beginning to challenge this new status quo and break into the secret heart of why all of them have come together. With Anya's challenge out of the way for now, it's time for Yor and Loid's big adversary.
Hunter x Hunter Creator Hypes Manga Return With Biggest Update Yet

The series creator behind Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi, is hyping up the manga's more imminent return with the biggest status progress update yet! The creator recently took the world by storm when he suddenly created a Twitter account to announce that he was working on the manga's next major return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Fans had quickly flocked to this Twitter account hoping for more updates, and the creator has since quickly broken all kinds of notable social media records as fans anticipate each and every update for the next ten chapter release for the manga.
Naruto Cosplay Highlights The Best Look of Hinata

Hinata Hyuga is considered one of Naruto's best girls for a reason. Despite his strict upbringing, the once-timid girl has gone on to become one of the strongest in the Hidden Leaf. Now a wife and mother, fans look back to Hinata's time in Naruto Shippuden at her prime and remember how far she has come. So of course, one fan felt it was only right to honor that time with a gorgeous cosplay.
High School DxD Cosplay Shows Why Akeno is Still Queen

One awesome High School DxD cosplay has brought the series back to the spotlight by showcasing just why Akeno Himejima has her title of Queen! It's been quite a while since fans have gotten to see High School DxD grace their screens with the fourth season released four long years ago, and even then the franchise had to switch its anime over to an entirely new studio and staff. There's been very little talk about the franchise since, but while the future of the anime is unclear fans are still very much keeping their love for the series alive in cool new ways.
Law & Order Loses Fan-Favorite Cast Member After First Season of Revival

The original Law & Order made a successful return to television in its season 21 revival this year, and it's already been renewed for season 22. Unfortunately when it returns a popular character from the show will not be making the return journey, and that is Anthony Anderson's Detective Kevin Bernard. Anderson was a favorite during his original run with the show before it was canceled, and he was one of several returning cast members when the show was brought back. According to Deadline Anderson has chosen not to reprise his role for Season 22, and now the search will begin for another lead Detective.
Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
How Will Dragon Ball Super End the Granolah Arc?

How will Dragon Ball Super end its current Granolah Arc? It's a big question in the Dragon Ball fandom right now, as fans are speculating and wondering about which direction the climax of the arc will go in – as well as what the larger point of the arc is. "Granolah The Survivor" has been one of the longest-running arcs in Dragon Ball Super – and one whose focus has taken some serious detours into the deeper mythology of Dragon Ball, not to mention the personal backstory of Goku and his father, Bardock.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows Off the Might of Baby Vegeta

Dragon Ball GT might not be considered one of the best stories in the history of the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama, but there are certain elements that still persist even with the outside of continuity series coming to an end years ago. Now, one cosplayer has brought back one of the biggest villains of the Grand Tour in Baby Vegeta, the antagonist that helped in introducing Super Saiyan 4 to the Z-Fighters.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Styles Gojo's Iconic Shades

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest Shonen franchises around, which is definitely saying something considering the series that only has been around for a few years' time, and the most popular character around, Gojo, is sitting pretty as a result. With Gojo set to have a big role in the second season of the anime adaptation, as well as in the first prequel film of the series, one cosplayer has created the perfect fit for the teacher at Jujutsu Tech.
Dragon Ball Super's Creator Reveals His Favorite Character

Akira Toriyama has been working on the world of Goku and the Z-Fighters since the 1980s, with the upcoming film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, set to focus on Gohan and Piccolo versus Goku and Vegeta. In the lead-up to the June release in Japan, the creator of Dragon Ball took the opportunity to participate in an interview wherein the mangaka had revealed his favorite character. With the Red Ribbon Army set to return, fans are wondering if Toriyama had used this movie to potentially bring back any big villains from the Shonen's past, including Cell.
Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
New Demon Slayer Art Celebrates Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have wrapped up its second season run earlier this year, but the anime is hyping up everything that happened with the Entertainment District arc in some special new art for the series! The second season of the anime took on the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and it had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a deadly new mission. They had to sneak through the Yoshiwara District to find the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui's missing wives, and it was here they came face to face with the first major demon from Muzan Kibutsuji's upper ranks.
Watch the first trailer for Andor, coming to Disney Plus in August

Disney kicked off its Star Wars Celebration event with the first look at Andor. The upcoming Disney Plus series stars Diego Luna, who is reprising his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show will hit the streaming platform on August 31st. Details about the...
Susan Sarandon and Fat Joe to Star in The Movers Animated Comedy on Fox

Susan Sarandon and Fat Joe are set to star in The Movers over at Fox. The animated comedy focuses on employees at the 78th ranked moving company in Manhattan according to Variety. Inside of their operation, things are pretty unhinged. Viewers can expect to see the animated hijinks that other beloved series like Bob's Burgers and American Dad keep coming with regularity. That makes two series over at Fox for Sarandon who has Monarch coming up soon as well. The Hip-Hop star is branching out a bit with The Movers. His previous credits include Empire and Happy Feet. Now, fans will wait to see what the network decides to put out in promotion.
Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.
Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Images Reveal First Look at Horror Reimagining

Pooh is leaving the lands of Hundred Acre Wood for the realm of indie horror flicks. That's right, horror fiends have discovered the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an upcoming picture featuring the golden bear in his very own scary movie. An independent feature from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film released a batch of images Wednesday showing off its morbid content, reminiscent of the blood-filled slashers of yesteryear.
DC's Blue Beetle Set Photos Reveal First Look at Costume

Production is currently underway on DC's Blue Beetle movie, which will bring Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle to life on the big screen. Given Jaime's fan-favorite status within the pages of DC Comics, there's definitely been a lot of excitement surrounding his cinematic debut, and around how the Blue Beetle costume will translate onscreen. After concept art of the Blue Beetle suit first debuted during DC FanDome 2021, we've finally got a new look at what that will entail. JustJared Jr. recently published a series of set photos from Blue Beetle, which provide a pretty epic look at the practical costume.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Series Confirms Live-Action Rebels Characters

Straight from Star Wars Celebration comes official word from Lucasfilm that the upcoming Ahsoka TV series for Disney+ will feature live-action characters from the Star Wars Rebels TV series. A sizzle reel of footage was shown at the end which revealed that Hera, Ezra, and Sabine will all appear in the TV show. Casting was only confirmed for one of the characters though with actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo set to play Sabine in live-action! Another surprise from the panel was the arrival of actress Rosario Dawson, who made her debut on stage with none other than Rebels droid Chopper, confirming he would also appear in the series.
