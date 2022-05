Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy had a harsh critique of the modern NBA in a recent interview. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant apparently took notice as well. Appearing on Stoney and Jansen with Heather, Worthy admonished the way current NBA players play and act. He said that players entering the NBA today "are not fundamentally sound" then ridiculed them because all they do in his eyes are "practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, tweet and go on social media."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO