Benton Harbor, MI

Steve Stricker out of Senior PGA with positive COVID-19 test

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has pulled out of the Senior PGA Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus. Stricker revealed his positive test Tuesday on Twitter, saying...

