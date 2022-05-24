ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Seen Festival returns to Downtown Midland

By Midland Daily News
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Art Seen Festival is set for June 4-5. Public Arts Midland is excited to be bringing back its community mural concept, where residents can paint with them. This wall, located at Ace Hardware in downtown Midland, is much larger than last year, so there will be plenty of...

Huron Daily Tribune

Midland, Sanford, Coleman holding Memorial Day celebrations

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed in the United States for mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in America's armed forces. Originally known as Decoration Day, the holiday is observed on the last Monday of...
MIDLAND, MI
review-mag.com

The 17th Annual Jazz on Jefferson Festival • What Cities Are All About

In a city that has witnessed a high level of demolition of its historic architectural heritage over the decades, the six block area of South Jefferson Avenue on Saginaw's East Side has both survived and served as an important and vital center of the community - a distinctly urban core where one can discover businesses, churches, civic buildings and homes with buildings that chronicle the city's development from a lumber boomtown in the early 1850s to one of Michigan's major industrial centers, with structures that form an almost encyclopedic collection of 19th and early 20th century architectural styles, many designed by nationally prominent architects.
SAGINAW, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Drier: My (miss) adventures in trying senior dating

I was not quite 50 years old when I re-entered the dating scene. Things had really changed in the 22 years I was married. Back then dating personals were posted in newspapers as dating applications on computers were in their infancy back then. It took awhile for me to get...
CARO, MI
My North.com

16 June Events to Celebrate Summer in Northern Michigan

Northern Michigan summer fun! Kick off June with outdoor events, festivals, concerts and more, while you explore charming small towns and vibrant downtown areas throughout the region. Live Music at Encore 201 // Traverse City // June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 18, 23, 24, 25. This month at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WNEM

Downtown Saginaw announces 2022 Friday Night Live series

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Head down to Morley Plaza this summer for the 2022 Friday Night Live summer concert series!. Starting July 15 and running through August 19 enjoy free Live entertainment, food vendors, and loads of fun children’s activities. Every Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Morley Plaza. Sponsored by Team One Credit Union, Covenant HealthCare, and WNEM TV5. Friday Night Live is also supported by a grant from Michigan Arts and Culture Council.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Squirrel caused outage that cut power to thousands in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TWP, MI -- -- Consumers Energy reports that power was interrupted to roughly 6,500 hundred residential and business customers because a squirrel damaged equipment at a power substation. Consumers representative Terry DeDoes says at 10:51 a.m. on Friday, May 27, a squirrel got into the Cheyenne substation in Saginaw...
SAGINAW, MI
Morning Sun

Steve Martin and Martin Short to share Soaring Eagle stage

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their act, “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, May 27. The show redefines the comedy form in unexpected and profound ways, with humor that is often subversive, while also a joyous self-deprecating romp. Mocking Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, the two also roast each other, with a chemistry and timing on stage that reflects a three-decades-long friendship. The duo, who first worked together in the 1986 film “Three Amigos,” have recently costarred in the TV show “Only Murders in the Building.” Tickets start at $62. The casino is located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mt. Pleasant. For more information, visit soaringeaglecasino.com or call 888-732-4537.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Local community college instructor to appear on Jeopardy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month. Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College. Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it...
FLINT, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Beer & Brats robbed while closed

Surveillance video showed that a thief who targeted Beer & Brats knew what to do and where to go – he went through an air conditioner window and straight for the cash. A man approached the closed 4562 N. Eastman Road business at about 12:24 a.m. Thursday talking on a cell phone. He tried to open a locked door, then broke through a window. The thief went to the bar, shimmied a lock on a lock box and fled with a bag of money.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Boaters survive a tumble over Dow Dam in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Two boaters made it to shore safely after they tumbled over Dow Dam in Midland around dusk on Thursday. The Midland Fire Department says the men were heading down the Tittabawassee River around 9:30 p.m. A witness called 911 and summoned rescuers. One of the boaters...
MIDLAND, MI

