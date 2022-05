CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud. The suspects broke into the victim’s vehicle while she was away for a hike in the Spooner Summit area. The victim’s wallet was taken and several of her credit cards were used in multiple locations throughout Carson City and Reno.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO