Fire damages O’Fallon home, crews rescue dog

O’FALLON, Mo. – A fire caused extensive damage at a family’s home Monday morning in O’Fallon. Investigators say no one was hurt, and fire crews were able to rescue a dog.

The fire happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday in the first block of Cochise Court. When crews arrived, they noticed heavy flames coming out of the garage. With help from a hydrant nearby, crews were able to control the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading into the living room.

A video shared by the O’Fallon Fire Protection District shows crews battling the fire Monday morning. The department also shared some photos of firefighters rescuing the dog.

Several agencies are credited for assisting with the fire, including the O’Fallon Fire Protection District, Lake Saint Louis Fire Protection District, Wentzville Fire Protection District, St. Charles County Ambulance District, St. Charles County Emergency Communications and St. Charles County Missouri Scanner Traffic.

