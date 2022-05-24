Rep. Lauren Carson will seek re-election

Tia Scigulinsky of Portsmouth RI died 22 May 2022 in Newport Hospital. She was born Grietje Jantina Kenau Nieuwenhuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 3 October 1942 during the Nazi occupation. In 1954 her family immigrated to Seattle and when she became a citizen, she chose the name Tia. Graduating from Garfield High, the most successfully integrated school in the country at the time, she frequently let people know that Jimi Hendrix was one of her classmates. During her first year at the University of Washington she met her future husband, Ken and they were married a year later, in 1962. She graduated with a BA in History and Education in 1964. Thirty years later she would receive a master’s degree in Education from Salve Regina University. As the wife of a naval officer she accompanied Ken to his many duty stations and was able to teach in WA, CA, VA, Naples Italy and Newport, RI. She loved her twenty eight year career as a teacher of European History at Rogers High in Newport, retiring as Chair of the Social Studies Department. The respect, relationship and admiration of her students was demonstrated when she was honored by delivering the commencement address for the class of 2007.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO