Newport, RI

Rep. Lauren Carson will seek re-election

By Ryan Belmore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island State House Representative Lauren Carson today announced that she will run for reelection for her seat representing Newport in House District 75. Carson was first elected in 2014 to the House of Representatives. If re-elected, this would be her fifth term representing Newport in the House of...

Election 2022: Commerce Secretary Pryor running for Treasurer

​Stefan Pryer, Rhode Island’s Commerce Secretary for the past six years, announced that he will run for state General Treasurer, setting up another competitive Democratic primary election this fall. Pryer, who was Connecticut’s Education Secretary before then Gov. Gina Raimondo brought him to Rhode Island to fill the Commerce...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Governor McKee announces awards to six organizations to combat homelessness in Rhode Island

Today, Governor Dan McKee announced six awards totaling close to $1.5 million to the dedicated service providers addressing the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island. These grants are part of the Governor’s Rhode Island Rebounds initiative and funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and the state’s Consolidated Homeless Fund. These are the first round of projects awarded through the Consolidated Homeless Fund, which dedicated a record amount of up to $17 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity.
HOMELESS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Town of Middletown: Schools seek 4 percent increase

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (MAY 25, 2022) – The Middletown schools are asking for a 4 percent increase in their upcoming Fiscal 2023 budget. According to figures presented Wednesday night to the Town Council at a meeting in Town Hall, the School Committee said it needed all funding — and more.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Governor McKee signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor signed legislation Wednesday making the state the 19th in the nation to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, an issue that some lawmakers have been working on for years. “Together we got this job done and we got it done right,” Democratic...
POLITICS
Town of Middletown: Talk of new school buildings sparks excitement

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (MAY 26, 2022) – Excitement is growing around discussions to build three new schools in town. Less than 70 hours after the Town Council voted unanimously last week to pursue the idea further, the School Building Committee met in the Oliphant administration building to talk about what’s next.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
What’s Up Today: Thursday, May 26

Good Morning, today is Thursday, May 26. 🌊 Governor McKee signed legislation Wednesday making the state the 19th in the nation to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, an issue that some lawmakers have been working on for years. 🌊 Longtime seafood mogul Allen Ricca will be at Charter Books...
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, May 25

Good Morning, today is Wednesday, May 25, 2022. 🌊 Marina Cafe & Pub reopens for the season today. 🌊 Newport City Council has a Regular Council Meeting tonight. Here’s what’s on the agenda. 🌊 Hi-Neighbor! The Story of the Narragansett Brewing Company debuts at 8 pm...
NEWPORT, RI
Explore historic sites commemorating Black history in Rhode Island

The legacies of influential Black Americans have not always been acknowledged, so it’s not uncommon that modern-day residents may overlook the historic sites of their own cities. While some historical Black figures in the U.S. are more well-known than others, there are in fact thousands of people dating back...
POLITICS
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
U.S. House of Representatives
BankNewport 10 Miler returns to Newport on June 5

The BankNewport 10 Miler will host runners from near and far on Sunday, June 5th, for a road race starting and finishing at Fort Adams. When the starting gun fires at 7:30 am on Sunday, participants will cross the start line just outside the historic walls of Fort Adams, exit the State Park, turn right onto Harrison Avenue past Hammersmith farms and follows a looped route that takes them on a scenic tour of some of Newport’s most famous vistas, including Brenton Point, Green Bridge, Gooseberry Beach, and Bellevue Avenue.
NEWPORT, RI
Preservation Society opens several Newport Mansions

Starting Memorial Day weekend, The Preservation Society of Newport County will have more of its properties open than at any time since the autumn of 2019, before the COVID pandemic began. The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff, and Green Animals Topiary Garden are open daily, including holidays, starting Friday,...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Obituary: Tia Grietje Scigulinsky

Tia Scigulinsky of Portsmouth RI died 22 May 2022 in Newport Hospital. She was born Grietje Jantina Kenau Nieuwenhuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 3 October 1942 during the Nazi occupation. In 1954 her family immigrated to Seattle and when she became a citizen, she chose the name Tia. Graduating from Garfield High, the most successfully integrated school in the country at the time, she frequently let people know that Jimi Hendrix was one of her classmates. During her first year at the University of Washington she met her future husband, Ken and they were married a year later, in 1962. She graduated with a BA in History and Education in 1964. Thirty years later she would receive a master’s degree in Education from Salve Regina University. As the wife of a naval officer she accompanied Ken to his many duty stations and was able to teach in WA, CA, VA, Naples Italy and Newport, RI. She loved her twenty eight year career as a teacher of European History at Rogers High in Newport, retiring as Chair of the Social Studies Department. The respect, relationship and admiration of her students was demonstrated when she was honored by delivering the commencement address for the class of 2007.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Carla Jewell named Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Submitted by Marcin Rembisz, Newport Public Schools. Congratulations to Mrs. Carla L. Jewell, Claiborne Pell Elementary School Special Educator on her selection as the 2022-2023 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year. A Summa Cum Laude graduate and Valedictorian of the Class of 2000 of Salve Regina University, with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary/Special Education, Carla recently completed a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction with a concentration in Educational Leadership from the Southern New Hampshire University, receiving a Distinguished Scholar Award for the highest GPA in a degree program with a 4.00 GPA.
NEWPORT, RI
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.
IMMIGRATION
On This Day In Newport History: May 26, 1954 – USS Bennington explodes, more than 100 Killed

One of the worst ship disasters not involving enemy action took place off the coast of Newport on May 26th, 1954. USS Bennington, a 24 Essex-class aircraft carrier built during World War II for the United States Navy, was cruising off Narragansett Bay when the fluid in one of her catapults leaked out and was detonated by the flames of a jet, causing the forward part of the flight deck to explode. A series of secondary explosions occurred, killing more 103 crewmen and injuring approximately 201 others.
NEWPORT, RI
Six Picks Events: What’s Up this weekend in RI (May 27-30)

Happy Memorial Day! Here are six fun events happening around the state to check out this weekend. All Weekend: Have a laugh or two this weekend when the Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns to Newport. Rhode Island’s only stand-up comedy festival, the event is produced by native Rhode Islanders Doug Key and Katie Latimer. There are over a dozen shows scheduled with award-winning comedians including Yannis Pappas, Sam Tallent, Ian Lara, and Jenny Zigrino. Complete Details here.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Edward J. Souza

Edward J. Souza, 88, of Portsmouth, passed away at home on May 21, 2022. Born in Portsmouth, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose (Alvernes) Souza. Ed, served in the Army and went on to work with his late brother Buddy, at Souza’s Chevrolet Sales and Service in Portsmouth for many years.
PORTSMOUTH, RI

