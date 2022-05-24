Spartanburg Co. community picking up pieces after tornado

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a major clean-up day in parts of Spartanburg County after an EF-1 tornado tore through the area Monday night.

“We just heard a lot of banging and then saw the trampoline fly across the house before we shut the door,” Natasha Blackwell, a Chesnee resident, said.

Blackwell was at home with her family when she said the rain suddenly started coming down hard.

“We heard that whistle sound everybody talks about, and we ran to the master bedroom closet,” Blackwell said.

She told us the storm was gone just as quickly as it came.

She said her father-in-law, who was right next door, took shelter just in time.

“He went outside to go see what was going on, and he had to dive underneath the deck because everything started blowing around, and one of the tree limbs actually landed on the deck,” Blackwell explained.

Further down the road, trees were on homes, power lines were down and branches were scattered.

Gaffney Pastor Holden Poole heard about what happened, and headed to Peach Shed Road in Chesnee to help.

“We just knew we wanted to help, so we just showed up today. We’re going house to house, dragging limbs and cutting limbs and doing stuff like that,” Poole told 7NEWS.

Uprooted trees laid across power lines and roads in the area following the storm. First responders from the Boiling Springs and Chesnee Fire Departments, along with multiple other agencies worked diligently to assure those in the area were safe.

Nearby, the storm damaged part of the structure on View Church, uprooted trees on its property, and mangled a shelter covering buses.

“This is the remnant of the metal car port that was actually located covering our buses,” said Pastor Tyler Kirby.

The mangled metal roof of a car port at View Church in Boiling Springs was cleaned up Tuesday afternoon. (WSPA photo)

Large tree uprooted on the property of View Church in Boiling Springs. (WSPA photo)

Crews clean up a portion of Buck Creek Road near Crow Road in Chesnee on Tuesday. (WSPA photo)

On Monday night, Kirby told 7NEWS that dozens of people were at the church when warning sirens alerted them of danger.

“There were about 80 people on campus and 10 children. They were actually in the gym here when the car port slammed up against the building,” said Kirby.

One person said he watched as the twister formed yards away from the front door of the church.

“I was sitting in my office and we heard a lot of rushing wind sound and I kind of recognized the sound of possible wind damage,” said Tanner Breckenridge. “As I opened up the front door I saw a funnel literally forming right there in front of me and I saw this massive tree falling over the power lines. Everything felt like it was in slow motion.”

About three miles East of the church was another hard-hit location on Buck Creek Road.

Some home owners said they were still without power Tuesday afternoon as they continued their cleanup efforts and watched as officials worked on other repairs down the road.

While the storm left its mark on the county, some residents told 7NEWS they were thankful no one was injured.

“It could have been so much worse,” said Kirby.

“Yes, there was property damage and there was damage on other people’s properties and we pray for them that everyone can recover from this financially, but we are just thankful that no one was hurt,” said Breckenridge.

The Spartanburg County Emergency Management Division said at least 29 homes in the area were impacted or damaged by the storm.

The National Weather Service said the EF-1 tornado had estimated winds of 110 miles per hour and left a path of damage more than five miles long.

No injuries were reported in the twister.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.