Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. If you think of gumbo as synonymous with Louisiana, you’re right to. This soul-satisfying stew-and-rice dish originated in the Bayou State, but it’s a dish with a complex history that boasts multiple variations. So, what exactly is gumbo and what’s in it? And what’s the difference between gumbo and jambalaya, another famous Louisiana dish? Here, we answer your burning gumbo questions and share our best gumbo recipes.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO