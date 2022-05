June 1 will begin like any other day for Alabama’s shrimp, until the boats start chugging and the nets start dropping. On that day, all bets are off if you’re a shrimp. The Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday that all inside waters not permanently closed by law or regulation will be open for shrimp fishing beginning June 1.

