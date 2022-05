There is some debate as to who built the original dwelling on 1057 Silvermine Road, known as “The Pink House” in 1709. Some believe it was Jacob St. John, who was a wealthy landowner in Silvermine who helped found the city of Norwalk. However, it is more widely believed that another settler from Norwalk, John Kellogg and his family, built the home and settled in it. These historical claims date back over 300 years and are almost impossible to prove now, but the main structure that stands today was probably built by Stephan Gregory in the mid-19th century.

