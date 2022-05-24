19 indicted in international drug money laundering scheme

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For weeks now, the baby formula shortage has been plaguing parents across the country. But there is some help on the way for parents in the Pittsburgh area. The Allegheny County Medical Society secured a shipment of roughly 1,200 containers of formula through an FDA distributor near Maryland. The containers are being divvied up across several local groups. Those groups will then get the formula into the hands of parents."This will be the stocking of the first two formula banks," said Megs Yunn, the executive director of Bevery's Birthdays. "We are launching one at the McKeesport Family Center, as well as the Homewood Family Center and Early Learning Hub. Beverly's Birthday, through a referral program, will still support families."Leaders from the society said they are in talks with the distributor to get more formula. Beverly's Birthdays plans to get the formula to parents next week. Click here for more.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO