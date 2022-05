EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar spoke about the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting during the district 3 community meeting in east El Paso Wednesday. “I have been getting nonstop texts from friends, from young El Paso parents, from a few mothers who texted me and said that they cried after they dropped off their children at school," said Escobar.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO