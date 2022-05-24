ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cassyette’s shares two new tracks and a stripped down version of ‘Mayhem’

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassyette has shared two new tracks today (May 24), plus an acoustic version of ‘Mayhem’ – check them all out below. Fresh from completing her recent support slots with My Chemical Romance, the musician shared two new tracks, ‘Sad Girl Summer’ and ‘Dead Roses’, and an acoustic version of previously released...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero announces album with new band

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has announced he has been working on an album with a new band. Iero shared the news in an Instagram post he shared about a recent injury he sustained after falling from a ladder. The guitarist admitted that he feared he may never be...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Listen to lewloh’s new melancholic acoustic single, ‘Let Me Let You Go’

Singaporean singer-songwriter lewloh has released his latest single, ‘Let Me Let You Go’. Released onto streaming platforms today (May 27) via Where Are The Fruits, the short acoustic track sees the musician enlist his friends and fellow musicians Ariyel, Emily Sangder, Casey Lee Williams and Joshua Evan Lee for choir vocals.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayhem#Roses
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Watch Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Unique Baby Gender Reveal!

Fans know that THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) always puts her own unique spin on things, and that’s especially true of her recent gender reveal! The actress announced back in November that she is pregnant with her third child with husband Elan Ruspoli and now she’s shared a video of her bullseye of a gender reveal!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Eminem announces expanded edition of ‘The Eminem Show’

Eminem has announced that he’s releasing an expanded edition of his 2002 album ‘The Eminem Show’ this week. The Detroit rapper took to social media today (May 24) to announce that he’ll drop a new updated version of his fourth album on Thursday (May 26), which will mark the album’s 20th anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
NME

NME Explains: How The Clash wrote ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’

The Clash’s ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ has been a gateway song for incoming punk fans since its release in 1982. First recorded at Electric Lady in Greenwich Village, New York – an iconic recording studio which had previously played host to Jimi Hendrix, Blondie, Rolling Stones and Lou Reed – it was written for the band’s fifth album ‘Combat Rock’. While much of the rest of the record was filled with references to the Vietnam War and American politics, this jangling single combined the snarl of punk with giant power-pop melodies, rockabilly and Spanish backing vocals.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Justin Timberlake sells entire song catalogue

Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Management, in a deal that gives the company all the rights to the artist’s previously released music. Hipgnosis Song Management have bought 100 per cent of Timberlake’s rights, including to tracks like ‘SexyBack’, ‘Rock Your Body’, and ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’. The deal pertains to Timberlake’s publishing rights but not his recording rights, which means songs that he either wrote or co-wrote.
MUSIC
NME

‘The Lord Of The Rings’ cast reunite over 20 years after first film

The Lord Of The Rings‘ cast of young hobbits celebrated a “successful” meal together, two decades on from the release of The Fellowship Of The Ring. Dominic Monaghan, who played Merry in the hugely successful film franchise based on JRR Tolkien’s series of books, shared a photo from a reunion dinner he shared with his former co-stars Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), and Billy Boyd (Pippin) – now aged 45, 41, 51, and 53 respectively.
MOVIES
EW.com

Elvis the god is born in new Elvis trailer

Elvis has entered the building. On Monday, Warner Bros. dropped the second trailer for Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated Elvis, a unique take on rock'n'roll icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). In the new trailer, we see Elvis defying warnings to give a sexually charged performance at a rally before diving into...
MOVIES
NME

‘Stranger Things’ season four part one review: all the terrifying thrills you’ve come to expect

When season three of Stranger Things ended with a mall-based battle to the death with a many-tentacled beast from the Upside Down, it was hard to imagine how the Netflix show’s creators could top such darkness and horror. You don’t have to get too far into season four’s epic-length episodes, though, for them to show you just how they’ve managed to raise the bar once again.
TV SERIES
NME

American Express and NME launch Amex Gold Unsigned initiative

NME has partnered with American Express to launch American Express Gold Unsigned, a groundbreaking new music initiative for unsigned artists in the UK. The initiative will give new bands, producers, singer/songwriters, rappers and rising pop stars alike a shot at securing their first big break in a burgeoning music career.
MUSIC
NME

6 Music stage announces line-up for All Points East 2022

The 6 Music stage at this year’s All Points East festival will feature performances from Gilles Peterson, Norman Jay, Sherelle and more. Returning to the Victoria Park festival as official broadcast partners, 6 Music has today (May 25) announced the line-up for its stage at the two-weekend event, taking place August 19-20 and August 25-28.
MUSIC
NME

What I learned about XXXTentacion from making a documentary of his life

‘Look At Me: XXXTentacion’ explores the life, career and death of Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, the Florida teenager who became SoundCloud rapper XXXTentacion, one of the most-streamed artists on the planet. Executive-produced by FADER Films’ Rob Stone alongside Onfroy’s mother Cleopatra Bernard and his manager Solomon Sobande, the Sabaah Folayan-directed ‘Look At Me’ tells the real story of Onfroy’s 20-year life: one of raw talent, business savvy, mental health struggles and acts of physical violence against his ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala.
CELEBRITIES
NME

How to craft a classic adult animation, according to ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Watching Bob’s Burgers is like hanging out with a mate who’s really funny, but also fundamentally decent. It’s a show that’s quite literally about a family – titular patty purveyor Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), wife Linda (John Roberts) and kids Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) – that really captures all the warmth and messiness of family life. The series recently wrapped its 12th season (with a 13th on the way), but creator Loren Bouchard isn’t getting complacent. In fact, he’s just co-written and co-directed The Bob’s Burgers Movie, the show’s first ever cinematic spin-off.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are people watching on Netflix right now? Netflix Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 16:10. "Borrego" Netflix Hours watched: 6,080,0009. "365 Days: This Day" Netflix Hours watched: 6,110,0008. "Operation Mincemeat" Netflix Hours watched: 6,720,0007. "Marmaduke" Hours watched: 7,480,0006. "Jackass 4.5" Netflix Hours watched: 12,080,0005. "Our Father" Netflix Hours watched: 13,580,0004. "Sonic the Hedgehog" Netflix Hours watched: 15,990,0003. "Dangerous" Netflix Hours watched: 18,060,0002. "A Perfect Pairing" Netflix Hours watched: 33,000,0001. "Senior Year" Netflix Hours watched: 62,420,00011
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy