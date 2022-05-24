Cassyette’s shares two new tracks and a stripped down version of ‘Mayhem’

The Clash’s ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ has been a gateway song for incoming punk fans since its release in 1982. First recorded at Electric Lady in Greenwich Village, New York – an iconic recording studio which had previously played host to Jimi Hendrix, Blondie, Rolling Stones and Lou Reed – it was written for the band’s fifth album ‘Combat Rock’. While much of the rest of the record was filled with references to the Vietnam War and American politics, this jangling single combined the snarl of punk with giant power-pop melodies, rockabilly and Spanish backing vocals.

