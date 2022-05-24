ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market rises, led by resource and financial shares

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 88.59 points, or 0.4%, at 20,286.20

* Energy climbs 2.5%; materials ends 1.4% higher

* Financials advance 0.9%

* Flash estimate shows factory sales rising 1.6% in April

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as resource and financial shares gained after investors returned from a long weekend, although losses in U.S. equities kept sentiment in check.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 88.59 points, or 0.4%, at 20,286.20.

In the United States, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished in the red as fears over whether attempts to curb decades-high inflation growth could tip the U.S. economy into recession dampened investor risk appetite.

The TSX’s decline since the start of the year, at 4.4%, is much less than for some other major benchmarks. It has been cushioned by a heavy weighting in commodity-linked shares.

The energy sector climbed 2.5% on Tuesday, helped by a gain of nearly 4% for thermal oil producer MEG Energy. The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4%.

Gold was up 0.7% at about $1,866 per ounce, while the price of oil settled down 0.5% at $109.77 a barrel.

Financials advanced 0.9%, ahead of earnings from Canada’s major lenders with Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal reporting results on Wednesday.

Canada’s top six banks are expected to post an average 12% drop in second-quarter earnings sequentially, as increased expenses and loan-loss reserves and lower investment banking revenues outweigh strong loan growth and margin expansion from rising interest rates.

Domestic preliminary data for April showed that factory sales rose 1.6% from the previous month, largely driven by higher sales of petroleum and coal products, and that wholesale trade edged 0.2% higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Reuters

Incoming Czech central bank chief wants more stocks, gold to make bank profitable - weekly

PRAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank needs to keep interest rates above standard levels, support the government in cutting budget deficits and urge wage restraint to avoid mostly supply-side inflation from spilling to the demand side, incoming Governor Ales Michl said in a magazine interview. Michl, whose appointment by President Milos Zeman was a surprise given his opposition to the bank’s year-long campaign of raising interest rates, reiterated he would propose keeping interest rates flat for some time after he takes over in July.
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks jump over 1% on Wall St gains; won hits 1-month high

* KOSPI rises over 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won hits 1-month high against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, tracking Wall Street's jump overnight, with support stemming from investors buying into a dip in equities. The Korean won hit a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.45 points, or 1.09%, to 2,640.90 as of 0137 GMT. The index is set to end the week with no gains or losses. ** Worries about a slowdown in U.S. consumption certainly eased, but bargain-hunting is a more likely driving force with the local market still see-sawing day after day, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics added 1.06% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.40% after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.12%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61.6 billion won ($48.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume was 223.40 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 713. ** The won was quoted 0.62% higher at 1,259.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a one-month low of 1258.2. ** The currency has strengthened 0.71% against dollar so far this week and is set for a second straight weekly gain. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,258.6 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,258.7. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.70. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.201%. ($1 = 1,258.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Stock#Toronto#Financials#U S Economy#S P#Tsx#Meg Energy#Bank Of Nova Scotia#Bank Of Montreal
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts second straight weekly gain on rising risk appetite

(Adds details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since May 5 at 1.2729 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, and posted its second straight weekly gain as recent volatility in global financial markets continued to subside. The loonie traded 0.3% higher at 1.2730 to the greenback, or 78.55 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since May 5 at 1.2729. For the week, the currency was up 0.8%. "The risk mood is clearly a big driver of the CAD's performance but firm commodities and modestly supportive (interest rate) spreads are perhaps adding to CAD tailwinds," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. U.S. stock market benchmark the S&P 500 index was set for its best weekly gain since mid-March as upbeat earnings, strength in consumer spending and signs of inflation peaking eased worries about a sharp slowdown in economic growth. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.5% at $114.70 a barrel as signs of a tight market supported prices ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial start of the peak U.S. summer demand season. Gains for the loonie came ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision next Wednesday. The central bank is expected to hike by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting to tackle soaring inflation. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve. The 10-year was little changed at 2.793%, after touching a four-week low of 2.743% on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

* Latam currencies up 1.2%, stocks rise 2.4% * Mexico March retail sales rise 0.4% from Feb * Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations * Mexico central bank sees inflation risks biased to upside - minutes (Adds graphic, comment; updates table, prices) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation. The peso gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February, and 3.8% from a year earlier. "The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months." Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed. "Banxico signaled in its statement that it might implement stricter measures to bring inflation back to its target levels," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note. "Quite a few market participants seem to expect a larger rate step in June. That means a lot seems to have been priced in already, which is also reflected in the robust peso." Mexico's peso has added 3.3% this month, on track to erase all of April's losses. The Brazilian real rose 1.6% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data. The Colombian peso added 0.4%, rising for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. A weakness in the dollar also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol each rose 0.9% despite weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher. Data showed the country's producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March. The Russian rouble slumped 10% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.15 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2462.79 2.31 Brazil Bovespa 111997.79 1.28 Mexico IPC 52192.83 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5255.55 1.24 Argentina MerVal 93469.10 2.408 Colombia COLCAP 1507.24 1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7578 1.30 Mexico peso 19.7688 0.25 Chile peso 822.8 1.08 Colombia peso 3914.95 0.40 Peru sol 3.655 0.85 Argentina peso 119.4100 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 204 1.96 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed as inflation fears dissipate

(Updates prices, adds details, table) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note slid to a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as corporate announcements point to slowing economic growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 0.3 basis point to 2.751% after earlier falling to 2.706%. The market had been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. "People are buying into the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," he said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4 basis points to 2.462%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. Yields also fell after minutes released on Wednesday from a Federal Reserve policy meeting three weeks ago suggested the Fed could pause hiking rates once its policy rate is back to its neutral level. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 28.7 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.1 basis points to 2.996%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.978%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.629%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.476%. The Treasury Department will auction $42 billion of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the last sale of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. May 26 Thursday 10:46 AM New York / 1446 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0525 1.0699 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.4575 1.4887 -0.015 Two-year note 100-19/256 2.4618 -0.040 Three-year note 100-102/256 2.6094 -0.022 Five-year note 99-168/256 2.6989 -0.017 Seven-year note 100-192/256 2.7551 -0.006 10-year note 101-20/256 2.7505 0.003 20-year bond 100-240/256 3.1861 0.039 30-year bond 97-152/256 2.9972 0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.00 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Speculators cut net long US dollar bets

May 27 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar was $17.65 billion in the week ended May 24, compared with a...
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German yields edge higher as Lagarde gains allies for gradual tightening

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, updates prices) May 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday as European Central Bank officials supported ECB President Christine Lagarde’s plan for gradual monetary tightening, while concerns about the economic outlook dampened risk appetite. Lagarde gained...
ECONOMY
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as retail sales miss estimates

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across steeper curve TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a move higher in oil prices was offset by domestic data showing that retail sales growth stalled in March, but the currency stuck to its recent sideways trading pattern. Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February, missing estimates for a 1.4% advance, as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, data from Statistics Canada showed. A preliminary estimate showed that sales grew 0.8% in April. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia. U.S. crude prices were up 0.8% at $111.18 a barrel, while world stock markets broadly stabilized and bond yields eased as no hawkish surprises from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes helped soothe immediate worries over the impact of rate hikes on economic growth. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2825 to the greenback, or 77.97 U.S. cents, toward the middle of its range over the last week or so which was between 1.2762 and 1.2895. The Bank of Canada will hike its overnight rate by half a percentage point next Wednesday, according to all 30 economists polled by Reuters, who see interest rates at least a half-point higher by year-end than predicted just one month ago. Canadian government bond yields eased across a steeper curve. The 2-year fell 4.1 basis points to 2.500%, its lowest since April 28, and the 10-year was down 0.9 basis points at 2.765%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)
RETAIL
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Nigerian bond spreads widen after surprise rate hike

ABUJA, May 25 (Reuters) - The bid-ask spreads on Nigerian bond yields widened up to 15 basis points on average on Wednesday from 5 basis points before a surprise central bank rate hike a day earlier. The benchmark 2042 bond bid-ask spread widened as much as 35 basis points, as...
BUSINESS
