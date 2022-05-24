ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Police seek missing sex offender

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aguY0_0fp14TCp00
Kurt Jacobs. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Wausau are asking for the public’s help for a sex offender who allegedly tampered with his GPS monitor, according to a department Facebook post.

Kurt B. Jacobs, 24, is wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Jacobs was previously convicted of child enticement and sexual assault of a child and was relocated in September to Wausau after reaching his mandatory release date. He is under supervision and was living in the 700 block of Jackson Street when he vanished.

Anyone with knowledge of Jacob’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Police: Search of Oshkosh business uncovers human trafficking operation

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police say they uncovered a human trafficking operation after searching a spa business. Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department say video surveillance of the Oregon Street business revealed only men were entering and exiting from it. FOX 11 is not naming the business until formal charges...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point Police Department warns of phone scam

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said scammers are calling people claiming to work for the Police Department. According to a Facebook post made Thursday, the department had received several calls from the public reporting the scam. They say the scammer will identify themselves as a...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Alleged Wausau bank robber arrested in Illinois

UPDATED, 10:36 a.m.: Police say a 55-year -old man wanted in connection with last week’s bank robbery in Wausau has been arrested in Illinois. Tommy Pittman previously lived in Illinois and was living in Wausau. He was arrested in Freeport, Ill. Thursday morning. Wausau police are requesting Pittman be...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 26, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

Sentencing delayed for Wausau cemetery shooter after attorneys withdraw

Sentencing for the man who fatally shot a Wausau woman and injured two other people after rigging his apartment with explosives was delayed Thursday after his attorneys withdrew their representation. Police say Henry “Hank” West, of Schofield, meticulously prepared for the October 2019 attack, which left 52-year-old Patty Grimm dead....
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Dept#Sex Offender#Violent Crime#Gps#The Wisconsin Dept#Corrections#Marathon County Dispatch
wiproud.com

ECPD responds to stabbing at Regency Motel

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A suspect was taken into custody after a reported stabbing last night in an Eau Claire parking lot. This was the scene just after 10 o’clock last night in the parking lot of the Regency Motel on Hastings Way. Our photographer did see...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Minocqua-area crash

One person died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Minocqua, according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. on Hwy. 70 at Marsh View Lane in the town of Arbor Vitae. Police say the driver of pickup pulling a loaded trailer collided with another vehicle, prompting a closure of the roadway for several hours.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, crews responded to a sulfuric acid leak Thursday night. The initial page said the size of the leak was 400 gallons in size.
STEVENS POINT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for illegal gun possession

MADISON (WKBT) – A La Crosse man will spend 92 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Joshua K. Breidel was sentenced Thursday on charges from a crime that happened August of 2021. According to the DOJ, Breidel was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when he pulled out a hand gun and shot at her. La Crosse police arrested him the following day. Breidel pleaded guilty to the charge on March 1 of this year.
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bonduel School District releases more information on school bus crash

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bonduel School District has given an update on the school bus accident in the Village of Bonduel on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, after school was released, there was a minor accident between a bus and a truck. All students on board at the time were checked out by emergency service personnel.
BONDUEL, WI
news8000.com

Tomah man indicted on charge of meth possession with intent to distribute

MADISON (WKBT) — A Tomah, Wis., man was indicted Wednesday on meth charges. Stephen Thompson, 56, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on March 17. If convicted, Thompson faces a mandatory minimum...
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy