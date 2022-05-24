Wausau Police seek missing sex offender

Kurt Jacobs. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Wausau are asking for the public’s help for a sex offender who allegedly tampered with his GPS monitor, according to a department Facebook post.

Kurt B. Jacobs, 24, is wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Jacobs was previously convicted of child enticement and sexual assault of a child and was relocated in September to Wausau after reaching his mandatory release date. He is under supervision and was living in the 700 block of Jackson Street when he vanished.

Anyone with knowledge of Jacob’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.