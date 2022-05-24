ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

CATCH CelebrAsian, Barnstormers, John Wayne Birthday Celebration and more in DES MOINES!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Konrad, Vice President of Marketing at Catch Des Moines, has information on great events that are happening in...

www.weareiowa.com

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines beach concessions reopen after a decade hiatus

The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.Standup paddle boards are for rent.Life vests can be checked out for free.⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Winterset, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Prairie Burn 100 Gravel Bike Ride June 11th in Grinnell

The Prairie Burn 100 gravel bike ride is a fundraiser for Imagine Grinnell, a nonprofit focused on healthy initiatives in Grinnell, Iowa. Imagine Grinnell Board Chair, Tim Ellsworth, explains the amazing things the organization does for the citizens of the community and how the bike ride will help fund their efforts. From addressing healthy initiatives and food insecurity which include giving gardens, to funding a bicycle composting program, Imagine Grinnell gives back to the community in many ways. The Prairie Burn 100 has 25 mile, 50 mile & 100 mile loops and is a family event with food and fun all centered around Central Park in Grinnell on June 11, 2022. The bike ride starts at 7am and other activities begin at 9am. Sign up and get all the information at www.prairieburn100.com or imaginegrinnell.org.
GRINNELL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Family of Six Overcomes 1 in 64 Million Odds! [VIDEO]

As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
ANKENY, IA
Person
John Wayne
ktvo.com

One year since the disappearance of Iowa boy Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Friday marks one year since the disappearance of an Iowa boy whose death is still under investigation. Xavior Harrelson vanished on the morning of May 27, 2021, just days before his 11th birthday. The 10-year-old was last seen on his bike near his home where he...
MONTEZUMA, IA
iheart.com

Valley West Mall Is Now In Foreclosure

(West Des Moines, IA) -- New court filings are showing Valley West Mall is in foreclosure. U.S. Bank is filing the documents in Polk County district court. The filings accuse the mall’s owner Watson Centers of not making a loan payment since May of 2021. The bank says the mall owes $3.5 million over the past year in back payments on the loan. The total remaining balance of loan by Minneapolis-based Watson Centers is $41 million. The new foreclosure filing comes as Von Maur plans to leave Valley West Mall for a new location in Jordan Creek Town Center later this year.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13 says goodbye to Dan Winters after 18 years on-air

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen years to the day that he first joined the WHO 13 newsroom as a reporter, Dan Winters will say goodbye to viewers tonight after ten years of anchoring evening newscasts. Dan is stepping off the set and away from the camera to spend more time with family and figure out […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

More than 500 teachers resigning from Des Moines metro schools

An uptick of Des Moines metro teachers are resigning this summer, marking a troubling end to a year of exceptional challenges for school staff.Why it matters: Some metro districts — which have already been struggling with staff shortages — are losing up to 15% of teachers once their contracts end this school year.Several are anticipating seeing the highest number of resignations in the last five years.Zoom in: Nick Covington, a social studies teacher at Ankeny High School, handed in his resignation on Feb. 25. He believes the rise in resignations are due to two main drivers: Today's political battles have...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Supreme Court Denies Appeal in Appanoose County Murder Case

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) The Iowa Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man found guilty of brutally murdering a hunter in Appanoose County. Ethan Davis of Promise City was found guilty of first-degree murder in a random attack on hunter Curtis Ross. Ross’s body was found in a public hunting area the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2017, he had been shot and stabbed several times. Davis appealed his conviction saying a jury instruction on reasonable doubt was not adequate, and an instruction given to the jury after they appeared deadlocked pushed them to a verdict. The Iowa Supreme Court ruling says the instruction given to the jury was adequate. And it says the jury continued deliberating for four-and-half hours after the second instruction — which the Court says was ample time for them to discuss the evidence and thoroughly evaluate each other’s opinions.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Union Pacific to Close Duff Avenue Crossing

City Officials in Ames have announced that the Union Pacific Railroad will be closing the Duff Avenue railroad crossing from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 27th for emergency railroad repairs. There will be no access to the Duff Avenue tracks, and the sidewalks will be closed. Motorcyclists, bicyclists,...
AMES, IA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Marketing
977thebolt.com

Truck catches on fire in Dakota City

Dakota City, IA – If you were around the Humboldt or Dakota City areas this afternoon, you may have heard or seen the Humboldt Fire Department on route to a scene in Dakota City for a truck fire. Humboldt Fire Chief Jim Gronbach provided an update to KHBT on...
DAKOTA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in morning Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the south side of Des Moines on Friday morning has died from his injuries, Des Moines Police say. The crash happened at 10:56 a.m. at the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist with […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA

