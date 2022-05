Superintendent, Dr. Casey Berlau, will remain at the helm of the Carroll Community School District (CCSD) for the 2022/23 school year. Last week, the Centerville Community School District announced Berlau was one of four finalists in their search for a new lead administrator, but the position was offered to North Hill Elementary Principal, Mark Taylor. Centerville’s search for a new superintendent began in March when their current superintendent announced his plans to retire at the end of the current fiscal year. Berlau, who has been with CCSD since 2019, says his interest in the position was the result of wanting to be closer to family in that part of the state.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO