Albany, NY (WRGB) — The bright and colorful tulips that covered the grounds at Albany's Washington Park for Tulip-Fest three weeks ago have come and gone, but you have the opportunity to get the bulbs from the tulip beds and plant them at your own home. This Saturday, Tulip Dig takes place where you can come dig up some of the bulbs to plant later this fall. Then next Spring, your own yard will be blooming with tulips from Tulip Fest.

1 DAY AGO