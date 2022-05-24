Ooma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $766,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $50.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $51.4 million to $51.9 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 37 cents to 43 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $210.5 million to $213.5 million.

