Spencer, IA (KICD) — Every Memorial Day – it’s a tradition in Spencer to see the Avenue of Flags set up at Riverside and North Lawn cemeteries. Rick Dean tells KICD News this Thursday evening at 6pm, they’re looking for volunteers to help locate the holes where the flags go at Riverside Cemetery. He says they’re also looking for assistance Monday to help set up all 1,550 flags at both Riverside and North Lawn cemeteries starting at 7am. Assistance is also appreciated Monday evening at 7pm to help take all the flags down.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO