21Vianet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $259.6 million in the period.

21Vianet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion.

