Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) _ Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $220.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.85.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

