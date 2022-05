The St. Louis Cardinals have multiple players coming up on significant career milestones, both alone and together. Let’s check ’em out. (All statistics through 5/24/2022.) One of the very best players in Cardinals history, Albert Pujols returned to St. Louis after reaching some significant milestones – 3,000 hits, 500 and 600 home runs – during his time with the Los Angeles Angels. However, that doesn’t mean there are no more achievements for him to try to accomplish. What goals are possible for Pujols before retirement beckons when this season ends?

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO