TV Series

Watch The Best “Duttons Vs. Trespassers” Moments In ‘Yellowstone’

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago

It’s no secret that the Dutton family protects their ranch at all possible costs, as it’s been proven time and time again throughout Yellowstone.

Watching 1883 , it’s easy to see why the family is so set on keeping their land until the end of time, considering all of the devastation the original Duttons went through as they made their trek out west, in search of a new home.

Needless to say, the challenges the family faces on the show time and time again seem to steadily become larger and larger, and it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out by the end of season five.

With that being said, Yellowstone is letting us relive a few of those challenges, as they released a video of the best “Duttons vs. Trespassers” moments.

The video kicks off with John Dutton noticing a group of tourists observing a grizzly bear sitting on his property, and how he “politely” gets them to get off his property by shooting his shotgun straight up into the air.

The second clip is of Rip and Kayce’s intense confrontation with the people of Providence Hospitality Management, the owners of the new Paradise Valley Sporting Club, and Ellis Steele, the attorney for Market Equities.

And of course, they saved the best for last, when Ryan, Colby, Teeter, Rip, and Floyd confront the bikers who are trespassing on their land.

Not gonna lie, the scene where Rip smashes the biker’s motorcycles into an oblivion might be my favorite scene in the whole show.

Check it out:

If you're thinking Yellowstone is gonna pull a Walking Dead, it's not. And that might be a good thing. Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it's ultimately remembered for being the show that didn't know when to end. So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won't be repeating the same mistakes. In fact, according to […]
Baby on the way… As always with any Taylor Sheridan project, he likes to keep story secrets safe with him. Most of the time, the cast doesn't even know what's going on, and that's the way the Yellowstone creator likes it. However now that production is beginning on Season 5, and the actors are reviewing their scripts, the questions are heating up. In a new interview with TV Insider, Kelsey was hesitant to divulge many details, especially what her co-star […]
Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you've ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there's a handful of animals you don't want to be in an open field with, and a big bull moose is one of them. And if you get to close, unlike most other […]
Warning… this one is pretty graphic. Nature is a cruel beast, it often reminds us of that. It is beautiful, unexplainable… but cruel. Predators, the most violent of animals in nature are simply amazing. They constantly hunt to survive, and the things they do and how effective they are in their hunting methods is the envy of any hunter. It's truly remarkable.
Bears and electric fences, man… In bear country, it's not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it's a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage). But nevertheless, whenever a bear does encounter one, it can be pretty hilarious. With a shock just strong enough to give them a jolt and keep them […]
