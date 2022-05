May 26, 2022 - Due to an overwhelming need in the community, the Pinellas County Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program is now closed to new applicants. The county distributed $47.9 million to over 5,200 households and the remaining $5 million in funding is set aside for the backlog of applications. County staff will continue processing requests over the next several weeks, with priority given to residents with active evictions and households earning less than 50% of the area median income (AMI). Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg jointly administered the federal funding. St. Pete exhausted its ERA money earlier this year.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO