(St. Cloud, MN) -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Officers say the victim was found Tuesday night with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken the hospital but did not survive. Investigators believe the suspect left in a vehicle just before they got to the scene. That car was later found abandoned. Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random incident and are asking the public for more information.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO