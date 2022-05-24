Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski Take A Little BP To Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof”

Just some guys being dudes.

It looks like longtime NFL teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been enjoying this offseason.

Arguably the greatest ever quarterback/tight end tandem to ever play in the NFL, Tom and Rob decided to take their talents to the baseball field, shake off the rust, and try to hit a few dingers while they were at it.

Although when asked when’s the last time he swung a bat, Brady replied:

“It’s been a long fucking time.”

Brady posted a video of him taking a few hacks, as Gronkowski was in the outfield snagging a few fly balls…

And it just so happens that the song playing in the background is Morgan Wallen’s latest single, “You Proof,” which dropped a couple Fridays ago. Not gonna lie, it’s definitely not my favorite Morgan Wallen song, like, at all… but he’s found a fan in Tom Brady.

Incase you didn’t know, Brady used to be a beast on the baseball diamond back in the day, as he played catcher for the Junipero Serra High School Padres in San Mateo, California.

In fact, he was even drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos, and then Expos GM Kevin Malone said that Brady had the potential to be “one of the greatest catchers ever.”

Of course, I’d say everything worked out pretty well with his decision to stick to college and play football for the Michigan Wolverines…

Which resulted in seven Super Bowl rings, and becoming the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)