Uvalde, TX

Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school

By EUGENE GARCIA and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
 3 days ago
Texas School-Shooting Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Two people were dead after a shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, and more than two dozen children were injured, hospital officials said. Police have said the suspected shooter is in custody.

Thirteen children were taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, officials with the hospital said. The nature and severity of the people’s injuries wasn’t immediately known, as is whether the dead are included in that count.

Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide any details on the shooting, though the Uvalde Police Department said the shooter was in custody shortly after 1 p.m.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at the school, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city's civic center was being used as a reunification center.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime. Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

UVALDE, TX
