Versailles, OH

Hotel Versailles ribbon cutting marks official opening

By Tammy Watts
Daily Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERSAILLES — Hotel Versailles held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its official opening on Tues., May 24. Business, village, and county officials, as well as Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-8) were on hand to deliver remarks. Those in attendance had the opportunity to tour the new hotel, its restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen...

NBC4 Columbus

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Advocate

Jasenski program to return to library June 2

GREENVILLE — Emily Jasenski presents her Homeopathy 101 program at the library on April 21. She will be returning in June for another installment of her homeopathy series.On Thursday, June 2, Emily Jasenski will return to Greenville Public Library for the next installment of her homeopathy series. Homeopathy 102 will be held at 1 p.m. in the third floor conference room.
WKRC

Popular West Side restaurant expands to NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular West Side restaurant has expanded its presence to Northern Kentucky in partnership with a Mainstrasse establishment. The Incline Public House opened an Incline Smoke Shack at the Strasse Haus at 630 Main St. in Covington in mid-April. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH

