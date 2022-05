This fantastic flower was produced on a tree at what we here in Columbia call the Belser Arboretum, a 7-acre (or so) tract of forested land pretty much in the middle of the city, and 2 blocks from my home. The Arboretum was bequeathed to the University of South Carolina in 1959 by William Gordon Belser, a Columbia resident and owner of the property, for the purpose of providing field experience and training for botany students. As arboreta go, 7 acres is not particularly large. Nevertheless, the Belser Arboretum offers a surprising assemblage of natural habitats characteristic of pre-settlement Columbia, and now boasts quite an assortment of plant species. It is a remarkable place for its size, and its able and continuing management has made it one of the little-known treasures of our urban setting.

