Auburn, AL

Auburn man pleads guilty to tax evasion, agrees to nearly $1 million restitution payment

By Simone Gibson
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Monday, Clifford R. Lange, Jr., 62, of Auburn, Alabama, pled guilty to federal tax evasion, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

According to Lange Jr.’s plea agreement and other court documents, from 2011 to 2019, Lange Jr. filed numerous tax returns for himself and his spouse that substantially underreported each year’s taxable income.

Lange Jr. illegally reduced his federal tax liability by nearly $654,021.00 over nine years by failing to report their additional income.

As part of Lange Jr.’s plea deal, Lange Jr. agreed to pay almost $1 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), including the actual tax loss to the United States and other penalties and accrued interest.

Lange Jr. faces up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the upcoming months.

The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated Lange Jr.’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen K. Moulton and Megan A. Kirkpatrick are prosecuting the case.

