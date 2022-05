HONDO, Texas—The father of the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week wants the world to know he is sorry. In an interview with The Daily Beast outside a home in Hondo, Texas, Salvador Ramos said, “I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did.”

HONDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO