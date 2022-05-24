Monticello man charged with attempted murder

Monroe man arrested following a pursuit and vehicle crash. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 12:55 a.m., state police from the Middletown barracks were en-route to a possible burglary in the town of Wallkill with emergency lights activated. Troopers attempted to pass a 2010 white Toyota Corolla traveling west on State Route 17M in front of them when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and the operator, later identified as Isaya P. Dolson, age 27 from the town of Monroe, failed to comply and fled. The pursuit entered Sullivan County and ended when Dolson crashed into an embankment on Rock Hill Drive causing the vehicle to become disabled. Dolson was taken into custody and charged with felony DWI, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a felony. He was also charged with Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, a misdemeanor and issued 21 tickets. Investigation revealed that Dolson and the vehicle he was driving were not related to the burglary complaint in the town of Wallkill. The pursuit lasted approximately 14 minutes and reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

