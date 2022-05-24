Juneteenth Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Guests are invited to the Museum to celebrate liberty, freedom and a great day in American history. Families will enjoy a reading of Floyd Cooper’s beautiful book “Juneteenth for Mazie” that will captivate their hearts and minds. Plus, an art project will encourage kids to explore what freedom means to them.

This event takes place Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.