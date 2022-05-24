ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Juneteenth Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3a2M_0fp0zIoj00
Children's Museum of Atlanta

Guests are invited to the Museum to celebrate liberty, freedom and a great day in American history. Families will enjoy a reading of Floyd Cooper’s beautiful book “Juneteenth for Mazie” that will captivate their hearts and minds. Plus, an art project will encourage kids to explore what freedom means to them.

This event takes place Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

May is Caribbean carnival season

The rhythmic beats of Caribbean music and the bright sunny colors of the islands will be on full display in late May when several Caribbean-themed carnivals and parades are planned in DeKalb County and surrounding communities. The Atlanta Carnival Bandleaders Council is behind several upcoming Caribbean carnival events. The council’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
mommypoppins.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2022: Top Things to Do in Atlanta with Kids

Looking for the best things to do in Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some family-friendly events and activities to add to your weekend list!. Most Atlanta students are singing, "School's Out For Summer" this weekend! That's our cue as parents to find fun ways to keep them busy and make some summer memories. If you haven't been to the Georgia Renaissance Festival yet, this is the last weekend to enjoy turkey "legges," the corkscrew slide, and jousters. It's also your last chance to hit Super Spring Saturdays at Washington Farms in Bogart —kids go crazy for the jumping pad, slides, petting zoo, paintball, and ziplines. Families can honor the men and women who died in service to our country at Stone Mountain Park's Memorial Day tribute —each weekend night, visitors watch the laser light spectacular followed by a special patriotic fireworks show. Military personnel (active, veterans, and retired) receive a free attractions pass May 27-30, while immediate family members save over 40 percent.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

Join Jazz 91.9 WCLK this weekend at ATL Jazz Fest 2022 at Piedmont Park

ATL Jazz Fest 2022 takes place at Piedmont Park this weekend, Saturday May 28-Monday May 30. Camille Russell Love and the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs have curated an amazing three days of Jazz including headlining performances from Herbie Hancock, Eddie Palmieri and Kenny Barron. As always the ATL Jazz Fest is open to the public. Find out all you need to know about the lineup, rules and regs, parking etc., by visiting atljazzfest.com.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
beltline.org

Take a Tour of Westside Park

Have you been to Westside Park yet? Located in northwest Atlanta, the city’s newest and largest green space features 2.5 miles of pedestrian-friendly trails; a beautiful playground with activities for kids and adults; large, open fields for picnics and playing; shaded picnic tables; and much more. The park’s centerpiece is a 2.4-billion-gallon reservoir that increases Atlanta’s freshwater drinking supply from 3-4 days to 30-60 days. The grand overlook with views of the reservoir and the downtown Atlanta skyline is an experience you won’t want to miss.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Art#Museum#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS 46

Bed giveaway for families in need held at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of kids will sleep well tonight thanks to a popular Atlanta radio host. Ryan Cameron and the Ryan Cameron Foundation partnered with Ashley Furniture’s “Hope to Dream” Foundation and gave away beds to local children and families in need on Sunday. The giveaway happened at the Ashley Furniture location at Southlake Mall in Morrow.
MORROW, GA
CBS 46

Access to food is a text message away for Georgians in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you need help feeding your child this summer, there is a resource you might not know about. With summer break beginning and free and reduced lunches on hold for some students, the pressure is on parents. A network of Georgia nonprofits hopes to ease the burden.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Fantastic Farmers’ Markets In And Around Atlanta

If you’re looking to support local farmers, or help the environment by sticking to local produce, check out these incredible farmers markets in and around Atlanta. From Ponce City Market’s weekly extravaganza, to smaller farmers’ markets that ooze that peach state charm, keep scrolling and find your new favorite farmers’ market, today!
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Verzuz Lights Up With 8Ball & MJG Vs. UGK With Guests Big Boi, David Banner, Twista & More

It was lit in Atlanta this evening (May 26) as music lovers gathered together for an epic Verzuz. The last show was hosted during a Triller Fight Night, and fans were able to take a walk down memory lane with Cypress Hill and Onyx. B-Real would later thank Verzuz for hosting his legendary collective on its platform but did admit that he was disappointed the show didn't broadcast on Instagram Live like the others.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
675
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy