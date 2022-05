Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Pier Clements Ferry, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Beer, Wine, and Liquor at 1937 Clements Ferry Rd, Unit B, Charleston, SC 29492. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 12, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2004046.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO