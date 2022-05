The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) is one of 10 universities and health care systems that will help lead a groundbreaking $20 million research project funded by the American Heart Association (AHA), Pfizer and Gates Ventures to study barriers that prevent people of diverse race and ethnicity from being represented and included in clinical research trials, with the goal of identifying best practices that ensure their full inclusion. The four-year grant projects began in April.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO