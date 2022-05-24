ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 top critical access hospitals

The Chartis Center for Rural Health has released its annual list of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the U.S. The 2022 list was determined by results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index and its...

10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C.,
HEALTH SERVICES
7 health systems outsourcing RCM

Seven health systems have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1. 1. Conifer reached a multiyear, multifacility agreement for Brookwood Baptist Health, central Alabama's largest healthcare network. The agreement expands the Frisco, Texas-based company's relationship with Brookwood Baptist Hospital and provides services for four more hospitals within the system.
HEALTH SERVICES
Texas health system to use AI-powered hospital-at-home platform

Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health System has partnered with AI-powered remote patient monitoring company Biofourmis to launch a hospital-at-home program. The health system is launching the program to participate in the CMS Acute Hospital Care at Home program, according to a May 25 press release. Four things to know:. Wise Health...
DECATUR, TX
10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Dozens of hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022. Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since April 25:. 1. Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System COO Paul Betz is leaving his role July 29, a few days...
HEALTH SERVICES
North Dakota State
Wisconsin State
Montana State
Massachusetts State
South Dakota State
States where physicians are paid the most and the least, by provider type

Primary care physicians earn the most in Mississippi, with about $102,000 more in total median compensation than their counterparts in Arizona, who earn the least, according to new data from the Medical Group Management Association. The data also shows the difference in total median compensation for surgical and nonsurgical specialist...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Health systems mostly attacked for financial reasons, report finds

The top motivation of healthcare cyberattacks was financial, comprising 95 percent of hacking incidents, according to a May 24 Verizon data breach report. The other reasons were espionage (4 percent) and convenience and grudge (1 percent each). The compromised information included personal (58 percent), medical (46 percent) and credentials (29 percent).
HEALTH
California hospital closes

Patients' Hospital of Redding (Calif.) closed May 27 after 30 years, according to KRCR. The hospital's owner, James Tate, MD, said there isn't enough inpatient volume to keep the facility open. "[There's] not enough inpatient volume to keep the hospital open 24/7 the way the state license requires," Dr. Tate...
REDDING, CA
Staff shortage forces Alaska hospital to halt inpatient care for 2nd time

For the second time this spring, Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham, Alaska, has stopped accepting inpatients because of a workforce shortage. The owner of the hospital, Dillingham-based Bristol Bay Area Health Corp., said in a news release that it began diverting patients needing acute inpatient medical care May 23 because of a shortage of hospitalists.
#Community Hospital#Community Health#Guthrie County Hospital#Guthrie Center Rrb#Algona Rrb#Dillon Rrb#Miller Rrb
6 recent cardiology 1sts

Six firsts in the cardiology field Becker's has covered since May 3:. 1. Children's Hospital Colorado recently became the first in the world to implant the newly FDA-approved G-Armor Stent. 2. Cleveland-based University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute recently became the first to report using cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging...
HEALTH SERVICES
Health plan faces lawsuit after breach affects 850,000 patients

A California health plan is facing a lawsuit after a data breach that reportedly affected more than 850,000 patients. Ransomware group Hive reportedly claimed responsibility for the March 19 cyberattack against Partnership HealthPlan of California, compromising medical records and personal information, including Social Security and driver's license numbers. Partnership HealthPlan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHO announces new health system performance metrics

The World Health Organization released a report May 23 that advises UN member countries how to evaluate the performance of health systems. The new framework was designed for policy makers and gives them guidance in using health system data to analyze performance. It provides a framework of assessment for four key foundations of health systems, governance, financing, resource generation and service delivery. These foundations are evaluated on how they improve health, how people-centric they are, how much financial protection they provide as well as how efficient and equitable they are.
HEALTH
The journey to zero harm in the OR: Insights and best practices from Cleveland Clinic

High-reliability health systems operate under the premise that humans are fallible and errors are unavoidable, even in the best organizations. To support the journey to zero harm, healthcare leaders create systematic solutions by using safety processes and integrative technologies in tandem. Becker’s Hospital Review recently spoke with Dena Salamon, MSN,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Baptist Health South Florida, Medline partner on supply chain solutions

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida and Medline entered a partnership May 24 to "identify new strategies for enhancing data-driven operational and clinical efficiencies." The multiyear partnership will exclusively provide the health system with Medline's essential medical supplies and solutions. "We strive to be a world-class, value-based supply chain...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Meditech adds obstetric hemorrhage tools to its EHR system

Meditech added an obstetric hemorrhage toolkit to its Expanse EHR system. The integration will allow Expanse users to integrate the toolkit into their current workflows in order to identify patients at risk of obstetric hemorrhage, according to a May 25 press release. The toolkit includes on-demand video education, a workflow...
HEALTH
CorroHealth expands RCM services with Aergo Solutions acquisition

Revenue cycle management company CorroHealth is expanding its services with the acquisition of Aergo Solutions. The transaction was announced in a May 25 news release from Aergo Solutions. The deal will help CorroHealth address growing demand for denials management and recovery services, according to the news release.
HEALTH
California health center notifies nearly 150,000 patients of data breach

A California health center has been notifying nearly 150,000 of its patients about a data breach that occurred when someone broke into an off-site storage facility and stole six boxes of documents. San Bernandino-based SAC Health System said it discovered the theft March 4 and that "limited patient documents" were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
McLaren hospital to end labor, delivery services

Citing a 20 percent decrease in births this year and other factors, McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, said it will discontinue labor and delivery services. Its obstetrics physician offices in Holland and Perrysburg, Ohio, also will close sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30, according to a May 25 news release from Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.
MAUMEE, OH
Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since May 20:. 1. Phil Wheeler was named CFO of Atrium Health Floyd in Rome, Ga. 2. Scott Campbell was appointed CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka. 3. Madison...
HEALTH SERVICES
Aspirus hospital names new chief nursing officer

Antigo, Wis.-based Aspirus Langlade Hospital named Katie Snipp, MSN, RN, its new vice president and chief nursing officer May 24. Ms. Snipp joined Aspirus Langlade Hospital over 16 years ago as an intensive care unit nurse. "We are so grateful to have Katie returning to ALH. As an engaged member...
ANTIGO, WI
MedStar Heart & Vascular taps new physician executive director of cardiac surgery

Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute named Thomas MacGillivray, MD, physician executive director of cardiac surgery May 25, effective Sept. 1. Dr. MacGillivray is joining from Houston Methodist, where he spent the last five years as the Jimmy F. Howell, MD, endowed chair in cardiovascular surgery and chief of the division of cardiac surgery and thoracic transplant surgery.
WASHINGTON, DC

