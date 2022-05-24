20 top critical access hospitals

The World Health Organization released a report May 23 that advises UN member countries how to evaluate the performance of health systems. The new framework was designed for policy makers and gives them guidance in using health system data to analyze performance. It provides a framework of assessment for four key foundations of health systems, governance, financing, resource generation and service delivery. These foundations are evaluated on how they improve health, how people-centric they are, how much financial protection they provide as well as how efficient and equitable they are.

