Boone, NC

Dan Layzell named vice chancellor of finance and operations at App State

By University Communications
appstate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, N.C. — Following a national search, Dr. Dan Layzell has been named vice chancellor of finance and operations at Appalachian State University, effective Aug. 15. Layzell is currently vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer/treasurer of Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. “Dan brings a...

today.appstate.edu

appstate.edu

Sean Gaillard named principal of App State’s Academy at Middle Fork lab school

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University has named Sean Gaillard as the new principal of its Academy at Middle Fork lab school in Walkertown, effective July 1. Gaillard currently serves as principal of Moore Magnet Elementary School in Winston-Salem. He has more than 20 years of experience in education — as both a teacher and school administrator.
BOONE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Food manufacturer selects Gastonia for $42 million expansion

Hans Kissle Company, a fresh foods manufacturer will build a $42.2 million manufacturing facility in Raleigh’s Apple Creek Corporate Center. “North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”
GASTONIA, NC
wschronicle.com

Lexington native to be sworn in as Commander of 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron

On May 26, just a few days before Memorial Day, North Carolina native Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Gaskin will take command of the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron. Gaskin, who is a graduate of Lexington Senior High School, joined the Air Force in 1996. He said after a few years of college, he decided to make a career change and to enlist. The fact that his father was in the Air Force and his brother was in the Army also played a major role in his decision to join the military. “It (college) cost a lot of money and I couldn’t quite afford it, so after a couple of years I enlisted in the Air Force,” Gaskin said.
LEXINGTON, NC
Mountain Xpress

A closer look at WNC’s unaffiliated voters

Amber Hall is what many people would recognize as a Western North Carolina conservative. She loves that the people of WNC are hardworking and still say “yes, ma’am” and “no, sir.” She thinks some novels available in schools, like The Bluest Eye and The Handmaid’s Tale, have inappropriate sexual content. And as someone who commutes to Hendersonville from Polk County every day, she is concerned about politicians not knowing the price of gas.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Fifteen graduate from Surry’s Paramedic course

DOBSON — Fifteen students, including Elizabeth Penley of King, recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Paramedic program, which follows the National EMS Educational Standards and is approved by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services. The Paramedic graduation was held May 10, on the SCC campus in...
DOBSON, NC
WFAE

What Atrium Health’s latest merger means for Charlotte-area residents

Earlier this month, Atrium Health announced plans to merge with a major hospital system based in the Midwest, Advocate Aurora Health. If approved, the headquarters would be in Charlotte, and it would create the fifth-largest hospital system in the U.S. The combined systems would serve 5.5 million patients in total and employ almost 150,000 people. Annual revenue is expected to be more than $27 billion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest hires Gebbia as women’s basketball coach

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has hired American’s Megan Gebbia as its new women’s basketball coach. The Demon Deacons announced Gebbia’s hiring Thursday evening. That comes a little more than two weeks after the firing of former Demon Deacons all-conference performer Jen Hoover. The...
WAKE FOREST, NC
appstate.edu

Tk20 Assessment Tool

Join the Mathematics and Science Education Center this summer as they explore how to teach about climate change using picture books and exploratory learning. Partnering with faculty across campus to explore key issues such as flooding, bee habitats, and preserving plants, teachers will explore how to teach their fourth through sixth graders about the complexities of climate change and how it impacts their lives and communities. This workshop earns two renewal credits, which can be divided among Science, ELA, or Digital Competencies), a $20 stipend, and classroom resources. Parking passes will also be provided.
BOONE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Hole Lotta Doughnuts

BOONE, N.C. — Crosses sit in a cup next to the register at each Hole Lotta Doughnuts shops. They are meant to represent the Christian business, but for Mark Holland, they changed his life. What You Need To Know. Hole Lotta Doughnuts has three locations - in Jefferson, Boone...
BOONE, NC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road at Hickory Nut Gap Farm

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Watch ‘The Hunger Games’ Under the Stars In Hickory Where It Was Filmed

It was super cool around 12 years ago when the Hunger Games was filmed in our area. Hollywood came calling on North Carolina for our perfect locations but also for the tax breaks. It was the talk of many of our towns including my hometown of Shelby. Hickory, Concord, Brevard and other North Carolina cities were also utilized for the film.
HICKORY, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
intermatwrestle.com

Lausier Steps Down from Head Coaching Position at Davidson

InterMat has learned that Davidson College head coach Andy Lausier has stepped down after five years at the helm for the Wildcats. Lausier has chosen to pursue employment outside of the collegiate wrestling world. In his five years with Davidson, the school has gone 16-50. In 2021-22, Davidson was 5-10 with 3 SoCon wins and was sixth at the SoCon Championships.
DAVIDSON, NC
nsjonline.com

Racing returning to North Wilkesboro

In 1946, North Wilkesboro Speedway cost $1,500 to build. Now, one of NASCAR’s original tracks will return to action thanks to an $18 million makeover. Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and at the epicenter of the post-war moonshine black market, the speedway is an integral part of stock car racing’s North Carolina roots.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Hickory Fire Department Firefighters Promoted

HICKORY, NC (May 25, 2022) – The following firefighters have been promoted. Bradley Elmore (Battalion Chief) Bradley Elmore has been promoted to Battalion Chief. His interest in firefighting began in 1991 when he served as a volunteer firefighter with the City Brevard Fire Department, where he has been a member for 31 years and serves as Deputy Chief. Elmore joined Hickory Fire Department on October 16, 1995 and worked to become a Senior Firefighter in 1998 and was promoted to Captain in 2009. Elmore is a certified as a Firefighter, Rescue Technician, Level II Fire Service Instructor, Rapid Intervention Instructor, and a Live Burn instructor though the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. He is a level I Fire Inspector certified by the North Carolina Code Officials Board and an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). He is also certified in Hazardous Materials Operations level and has completed courses through the National Fire Academy in Incident Command and Managing Tactical Company Operations. Elmore has also completed Fire Officer training levels 1, 2, and 3. He is married to Carrie and they have two boys, Justin and Nolan.
HICKORY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Beals joins race for Surry County Commissioner

Frank Beals announced his candidacy for Surry County Commissioner last week by biking to the Surry County Board of Elections with the required signatures needed for ballot placement. Beals biked the circumference of Surry County – spanning 69 miles – to visit local businesses, meet constituents, and announce his campaign to run for office.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Vols offensive lineman Dayne Davis comes home to help alma mater

Bluff City, TN — The countdown is officially on there are just 100 days to go – until the start of the fall football season for the Tennessee Volunteers. One of the guys running out on that football field Thursday night against the Ball State Cardinals will be Volunteer offensive lineman Dayne Davis who was […]
BLUFF CITY, TN

