Dan Layzell named vice chancellor of finance and operations at App State

HICKORY, NC (May 25, 2022) – The following firefighters have been promoted. Bradley Elmore (Battalion Chief) Bradley Elmore has been promoted to Battalion Chief. His interest in firefighting began in 1991 when he served as a volunteer firefighter with the City Brevard Fire Department, where he has been a member for 31 years and serves as Deputy Chief. Elmore joined Hickory Fire Department on October 16, 1995 and worked to become a Senior Firefighter in 1998 and was promoted to Captain in 2009. Elmore is a certified as a Firefighter, Rescue Technician, Level II Fire Service Instructor, Rapid Intervention Instructor, and a Live Burn instructor though the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. He is a level I Fire Inspector certified by the North Carolina Code Officials Board and an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). He is also certified in Hazardous Materials Operations level and has completed courses through the National Fire Academy in Incident Command and Managing Tactical Company Operations. Elmore has also completed Fire Officer training levels 1, 2, and 3. He is married to Carrie and they have two boys, Justin and Nolan.

HICKORY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO